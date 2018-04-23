Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 23 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Department 'confident' of getting derogation on three-crop rule

Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

The Department of Agriculture has said it is 'confident' of gaining a derogation for Irish farmers on the three-crop rule, in light of the difficult weather in recent months.

The Department says it has put forward a strong case to the EU Commission seeking a derogation in relation to the Crop Diversification obligations for the 2018 Scheme Year.

"We are confident that the case being made meets the relevant standards, as set out in the Regulations, for such an exemption.  A number of Member States have recently been granted such an exemption due to difficult weather in the autumn/winter of 2017." 

It also said that while formal approval from the EU Commission for the Irish derogation is now awaited, the advice from the Department is that where alternative crop options are not available to allow farmers to be compliant with Crop Diversification rules, growers can make crop choices that best suit their current situation, even if this leaves them non-compliant with the Crop Diversification rules.

Teagasc said recently that there are opportunities for both tillage farmers and livestock farmers to co-operate successfully this year. Livestock farmers are conscious that forage feed stocks need to be replenished above previous levels.

“Little or no spring planting has been done to date. Spring wheat, spring oats and beans are past their optimum planting date. Crops planted from now on will be lower yielding and will result in a late harvest,” according to Shay Phelan, Teagasc Tillage Specialist.

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Tom O'Dwyer, Teagasc

Inter-farm trading between tillage growers and livestock farms to be...
Brian O'Regan and son Patrick on their tillage farm in Dunderrow, Kinsale, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

Cork cereal grower onto a winner by selling surplus produce to fellow...
Gordon Warren from Rosdillig, Co Carlow.Photo Roger Jones.

How to grow a successful spring barley crop
Ciaran Phelan adjusts a tine on the final run in 18 acre field for spring barley.The land was soft but workable on the headland in Castleellis , Gowran, Co Kilkenny. Photo Roger Jones.

'It's getting to the point where tillage farmers are going to have to take some...
Noel Delany:

'The way things stand we are already a month behind on winter barley' -...

Tillage farmers urged to grow fodder crops, amid concerns around early...
Maurice Sampson queues for the first shipment of fodder arriving in Buttevant County Cork for farmers. Pic:Mark Condren.

Beastly weather exposes the futility of calendar farming


Top Stories

(stock photo)

Father (70s) dies after incident involving tractor and trailer
The 'produced in Ireland' logo on the Iceland rashers, which are from Spain. Pic: Shane McAuliffe

Well-known farmer's disgust at 'produced in Ireland' rashers 'misleading...
Double success for Macroom, Co Cork herd with Nial O'Connell from Toames East, Macroom showing Female Champion of Show, Highfield Sultana, while Noel McSweeney is holding Highfield Shirley, the second prizewinner in the same show class

Strong demand for heifers but customers scarce for bulls at Salers Pedigree...
Land on the outskirts of urban areas that is being used for farming could be subject to the Vacant Site levy if it is zoned for residential development

Advice: Planners and farmers look set for showdown on Vacant Site levy
German EU Commissioner for budget and human resources Gunther Oettinger

Farmer concern over reports signaling 6pc CAP budget cut
Sr Lily Scullion checking out the miscanthus crop which is being used to heat the Abbey. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

'Crop will rot in to the ground': Farming nun heartbroken from the worst spring...
Ireland's European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Farmers urged to tackle climate change in battle for CAP funding