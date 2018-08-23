Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 23 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Crop damage mounts for EU farmers after torrid summer

A farmer harvests wheat near Usingen, Germany, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo
A farmer harvests wheat near Usingen, Germany, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Gus Trompiz and Michael Hogan

European farmers are counting the cost of a summer heatwave that has shrunk cereal harvests and shrivelled pastures, leaving some farms struggling to survive and shutting the EU out of lucrative export markets.

The severe weather in Europe has coincided with adverse growing conditions in other major grain producing zones such as Russia and Australia, raising the risk that supplies in exporting countries will be eroded to their smallest in years.

The latest harvest estimates have underlined the impact of drought and heatwaves in northern Europe. Germany’s farmers’ association DBV on Wednesday forecast a 22 percent plunge in grain production this year in the European Union’s second-largest cereal grower.

Germany endured its highest summer temperatures in over a century as extreme weather gripped northern Europe from Britain to the Baltic states.

The combination of poor harvest yields and shrivelled grassland has led to spiralling costs for animal feed, putting pressure on livestock farms.

German Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said the government would launch a special aid programme for farmers worth up to 340 million euros following the drought damage. The DBV had called for around 1 billion euros (£898.7 million) in aid.

In Denmark, drought is expected to lead to losses of around 6 billion Danish crowns (£723 million), research institute SEGES, part of the Danish Agriculture & Food Council lobby group said, adding that low pork prices could bring farm losses to almost 8 billion crowns this year.

Danish farm bankruptcies in 2018 have almost reached the level for all of last year.

Also Read

At the EU level, the European Commission has offered earlier than usual payments of annual subsidies and will allow fallow land to be used to feed livestock.

SHRINKING EXPORT SUPPLY

A sharp drop in the EU’s wheat harvest will also limit exports from the bloc, adding to nervousness about global supply given weather issues elsewhere, including in top wheat exporter Russia.

Consultancy Agritel on Wednesday said it projected EU wheat exports, including durum, to fall to a seven-year low of around 21 million tonnes in 2018/19 as the bloc was set to see all-wheat production drop by some 15 million tonnes from last year.

France should fare better than other EU exporting countries, but yield losses related to heavy spring rain could cap its wheat exports outside the EU at around last season’s disappointing level, Agritel said.

The lower EU supply comes as weather-hit output in Russia is expected to push its exports down to 31.5 million tonnes from a record 42 million last season, it forecast.

“If Russia exports 10 million tonnes less this season, who is going to supply the world market?,” Alexandre Boy of Agritel, said in a presentation to journalists.

“It’s not the EU that is going to make up for the drop in Russian supply.”

Ukraine, another major grain supplier via the Black Sea, is meanwhile facing lower crop quality this year, traders said, which could limit its exports of milling wheat.

Analysts see the onus on the United States to make up for reduced availabilities in other exporting countries, given relatively high U.S. stocks, and to a lesser extent Argentina after a successful sowing campaign there.

The weather woes in northern Europe and speculation about possible Russian government restrictions on grain exports have contributed to renewed price volatility on international markets.

Euronext wheat futures BL2c2 struck five-year highs earlier this month, although prices have fallen sharply this week after Russia cooled talk about curbs on its exports.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

This year's winter cereals are the cleanest I have ever seen

New research shows fall in fertiliser usage on farms
An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018 - down from 2.3 million tonnes last year. Photo: O'Gorman Photography

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017
Cotton left over from last years harvest is seen in a field near Wakita, Oklahoma, U.S., May 11, 2018. Picture taken May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Cotton makes a comeback in US Plains as farmers sour on wheat

Why the omens look good for some rapid growth in late spring crops
Ireland imports approximately 60-70pc of the grain it needs to feed livestock. Photo: Roger Jones

Grain growers calls for auditing system to track all grain traded in Ireland
Alan Lucas cutting maize in Ballymacormack, Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Massive hike in maize plantings driven by dairy farmers


Top Stories

John Kinsella pictured leaving the Four Courts in Dublin recently. Pic: Collins

More arrests in ongoing land dispute

Monaghan cow takes home Bailey's Champion Cow title
22/8/18 Pictured are Rural Development Chairman Joe Brady, IFA Economist Edel Kelly, IFA President Joe Healy & IFA Farm Business Chairman Martin Stapleton. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

'Farcical' that low cost loan scheme for farmers still not rolled out, says...
A farmer watches as grain is harvested in Hurup, Jutland in this August 16, 2011 photo. REUTERS/Henning Bagger/Scanpix/File Photo

Danish farmers' drought losses deepen, more bankruptcies seen
Fodder being unloaded at the Port of Cork after the last crisis in 2013

Government allocates more money for the import of fodder
John Deere 6R Series tractor range with CommandPRO option.

John Deere announces CommandPRO joystick for all 6R Series tractors
11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 558 Weight 460Kg DOB12/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1245 Photo Brian Farrell

Beef prices stay level despite bid to pull things back