Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 24 December 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Could GM potatoes prove resistant to blight?

Potatoes in Ireland are typically sprayed with fungicide 10 to 12 times per year, due to the constant threat of late blight.

Late blight disease is controlled well, but this is expensive and there is an environmental impact.

"We've never met a farmer that likes to spray. It's a necessary part of the business. If there is an alternative, they are interested," said Dr Ewen Mullins, crop scientist at Teagasc.

Teagasc carried out a study of a GM potato engineered to be resistant to late blight.

This involved cutting a gene from a wild potato species and inserting it into a conventional potato.

"Many wild potatoes have strong resistance to late blight, but also many have traits we don't want," said Dr Mullins.

"Scientists in the Netherlands developed the GM potato line and through the EU funded AMIGA project we were able to examine the agri-environmental impact of this novel potato variety."

The GM potato reduced the environmental impact of potato production by up to 95pc.

Also Read

Late blight strains have the potential to overcome the genetic resistance, but more modern gene editing techniques can rapidly generate new crop varieties.

"It is much faster than traditional breeding. Breeding a new potato variety can take 12 to 13 years. With this approach, this can be reduced to 2-3 years," said Dr Mullins.

A recent decision by the European Court of Justice has, however, taken the option of gene-edited crops off the table for European seed companies, and likely European farmers too.

Lab research using gene editing will continue in Europe, but trialling new gene edited crops in the field is likely to hit the buffers.

"We had editing projects in play. Our goal at Teagasc is to deliver solutions through practice. The customer is the man or woman driving the tractor," said Dr Mullins, adding that breeding programmes will continue to use gene editing to improve genetic understanding of crop varieties.

"There was overwhelming evidence that gene editing was more precise and faster. So it was a surprising decision" he said.

"But is it a negative? It doesn't much matter [at Teagasc], because the law is the law and we have to get on with it."

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Zurich Farm Insurance/Farming Independent Tillage Farmer of the Year John Cullen at the Cullen Grain premises in Ballymurn, Co Wexford. Photo: Patrick Browne

Tillage Farmer of the Year John Cullen: 'We were given land and told it was our...
'Figures of fruit and vegetables imports reveal a country that is unable to feed itself'

Richard Hackett: We should hang our heads in shame at scale of food imports
Approximately 40-50pc of the seed for two of the most common potatoes eaten in Ireland, Roosters and Kerrs Pink, comes from the UK.

Brexit threatens Irish potato crop for next year
Potatoes.

Potato yields back over 30pc after weather hits planting and growth

New CAP must deliver on food quality and quantity
Winter barley

Bird damage main threat to what looks to be exceptional winter crops
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: 'What is the value of having good back-up services for your...


Top Stories

Lucy Hagerty with the New Holland tractor on the family farm in Ballinspittle, Co Cork. Photo: Clare Keogh

How this former bond trader swapped the financial floor for beef farming in...
WFP Executive Director, David Beasley with Minister Creed.

Department announces over €20m in overseas aid
Silage contractors in action.

How to build adequate fodder reserves on your farm
Agriculture accounts for one-third of Ireland's total GHG emissions

Alan Matthews: Price incentives needed to reward farmers who take decisive...
Berry happy: The Thrush enjoying his winter feed in seasonal style

John Heney: We need a serious debate on the future of Irish beef farming
Billy Gray rears 5,500 free-range turkeys and 400 geese on his farm in Rathangan, Co Kildare. Photo: Justin Farrelly

'You'll always get someone turning up late on Christmas Eve looking for a...
LED technology has improved lighting standards enormously

How switching to the latest in LED can cut help farm energy bills