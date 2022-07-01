Farming

Corn is king again with price surge pushing US farmers to plant

Corn grows in a field outside Wyanet, Illinois, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Acker//File Photo Expand

Corn grows in a field outside Wyanet, Illinois, U.S., July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Acker//File Photo

Michael Hirtzer and Kim Chipman

Corn is again the top US crop after soaring grain prices motivated farmers to shrug off weather woes and high fertilizer costs to plant more than expected while cutting back on soybeans.

Chicago corn fell to the lowest since early February after the US Department of Agriculture said growers will plant 89.9 million acres, a slight rise from the March estimate. Soy seedings, which had been seen overtaking corn for only the third time in a century, dropped 3% to 88.3 million acres, still the third-biggest ever if realized.

