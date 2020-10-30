Controlling slugs and chemical-resistant aphids will pose some big challenges for cereal growers in the coming months

The turning back of the clocks, accompanied by a few final deluges, has closed the gate on most further winter sowing for the 2020/2021 season.

From now on the balance of power is not in favour for newly sown seed. Low soil temperatures, low levels of daylight, high levels of soil moisture and even higher levels of uninvited critters looking for a quick feed will challenge all but the best of sowing conditions.

If conditions aren’t good enough to roll after sowing, it’s probably best to leave the seed in the bag for the time being.

Last year this was a big issue and very little winter sowing was done. Thankfully, this year most if not all growers have their full complement of planned winter sowing in the ground. Most is safely emerged with waving healthy lines up the field.

The weather has not made it an an easy sowing campaign. The promised weeks of dry weather never materialised, and conditions at the time of sowing were more often than not described as ‘just about all right and no more’.

But given the travails of last year, no one was prepared to wait around for perfect conditions. We may argue, with validity, that early sowing has its problems such as grass weed, disease and aphid proliferation. But early sowing brings higher soil temperatures, longer day length and provides much more forgiving growing conditions for expensive seed placed into very ordinary seedbeds.

That’s not to say there aren’t problems. Slugs have reared their slimy heads in the most unexpected and expected places. Slug control will be an ongoing battle in some crops and frequent monitoring is essential.

The loss of Methiocarb a few years ago was predicted to be a big loss from our slug control armoury. However, the industry responded well to the loss, using benign Metaldehyde and even more benign Ferric-based actives in better formulations to withstand weather and encourage consumption.

Good control is still possible and expected. In order to control the slugs, they must eat the pellets; you’re not trying to knock them over the head with the treatment. So a pellet has to be formulated to make it attractive for the slug, which is not easy if its happily munching away on a juicy seedling or even juicier potato flesh.

The formulation also has to be balanced to withstand wintertime weather. There is no point in a tasty lethal pellet that turns into a blue mush when the first cloud passes over the hill.

Slugs are one thing, but the critters causing a real conundrum these days in the emerging fields are the aphids and how they can be controlled.

Let’s look first at the ‘knowns’. Aphids per se aren’t a problem at this time of year. Crops could be flattened to the ground with the weight of aphids and they won’t have any effect if the aphids aren’t carrying Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV). If they are carrying BYDV, a few stragglers can have very noticeable effects.

Another known with aphids is that the most available forms of control aren’t really controlling them anymore. Aphids are developing tolerance/resistance and some populations aren’t being controlled by active ingredients that worked a few years ago. However, these actives are still very effective in controlling beneficial organisms - critters that do the aphid control work for us, for free.

Up to last week, on sunny days the fields were a carpet of juvenile spider webs and the land was buzzing with wasps and ladybirds. Top of their menus are the juicy aphids spreading their diseases in our crops.

So by applying the standard control methods, we are killing the helpful critters and the weaker aphids, leaving behind the stronger aphids who pass on their tolerance genes. This is not a great long-term tactic.

The unknowns in aphid control include how can we encourage the beneficial critters that prey on aphids? What levels of BYDV can we tolerate? How come spring barley crops in 2019 were a mass of yellow leaves, riddled with BYDV regardless of control strategy, variety, sowing date etc? Why is it then that 2019 was the highest ever national average yield of spring barley, despite the BYDV?

These questions must be answered before we all head down the route of demanding very expensive new actives to kill something that might not need to be killed by us at all?

Richard Hackett is an agronomist based in north Co Dublin a member of the ITCA and ACA