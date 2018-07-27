Consumers face Irish potato shortages as supplies 'critical' in some areas

Potato supplies are 'critical' in some parts of the country, as weeks of drought conditions take hold.

According to Teagasc figures, potatoes have been badly affected by the current drought conditions with the situation in the north east described as 'critical'.

While some growers have access to irrigation, approximately 75pc of the national crop has not received irrigation this year.

The relatively late start to the season, combined with a reduction of approximately 14pc in the overall area planted, means that supplies of potatoes to customers are likely to be very tight this year.

“The situation in the north east is critical,” according to Shane Kennedy Teagasc potato advisor based in Drogheda.

“Crops that have been irrigated are growing well, however those that have not received water are not growing at all, tubers are small and many have been infected by common scab”.

Kennedy goes on to say that “it is very difficult to predict overall yield at this stage, but crops could easily be back by 20pc on average”.

It’s a similar story in the south east where some early and main crops have suffered badly.