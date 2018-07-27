Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 27 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Consumers face Irish potato shortages as supplies 'critical' in some areas

Margaret Donnelly

Potato supplies are 'critical' in some parts of the country, as weeks of drought conditions take hold.

According to Teagasc figures, potatoes have been badly affected by the current drought conditions with the situation in the north east described as 'critical'.

While some growers have access to irrigation, approximately 75pc of the national crop has not received irrigation this year.

The relatively late start to the season, combined with a reduction of approximately 14pc in the overall area planted, means that supplies of potatoes to customers are likely to be very tight this year.

“The situation in the north east is critical,” according to Shane Kennedy Teagasc potato advisor based in Drogheda.

“Crops that have been irrigated are growing well, however those that have not received water are not growing at all, tubers are small and many have been infected by common scab”.

Kennedy goes on to say that “it is very difficult to predict overall yield at this stage, but crops could easily be back by 20pc on average”.

It’s a similar story in the south east where some early and main crops have suffered badly.

“Skin finish has been affected in crops that are not irrigated,” said John Pettit Teagasc Potato advisor based in Johnstown Castle, County Wexford.

“Tuber bulking has been significantly affected where crops have received no irrigation. Foliage on these crops is also starting to die back leaving very poor yield potential in such crops. Irrigated crops however are looking very well with good yield potential and excellent skin finish. With some growers having applied as much as eight applications of water with an irrigator the additional costs incurred are very significant.”

“While crops in Donegal have not suffered as much from drought conditions as further south some crops have required irrigation”, according to Martin McCullough Teagasc Letterkenny. 

“It has been dull and overcast for the last couple of weeks with rainfall of 10-20mm on a couple of occasions which has definitely helped the situation. Overall crops look well and provided there is some rain over the next couple of weeks we should be over the worst of it”.

Shay Phelan, Teagasc Potato Specialist recommends growers assess each crop to see if there are actions that can be taken to preserve yields and quality in crops and should also consult with their customers sooner rather than later. He said: “there is not a lot that growers can do to crops that haven’t been irrigated to date to improve skin finish or yield therefore it may well be better to concentrate on existing irrigated crops”.

Growers should talk to their customers to discuss quality parameters such as skin finish and final saleable size. Skin blemishes, mainly caused by common scab, are purely cosmetic and have no impact on cooking or eating quality.

