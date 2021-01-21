Column: China's U.S. grain haul sparks flashbacks to 1972 'grain robbery'

China within the last year has bought historic volumes of U.S. corn and soybeans at prices significantly lower than those today, conjuring up memories of an American trade fiasco involving the Soviet Union a half-century ago.

The two events are distinctly different, though they seem to share at least one theme: the resulting arrangement played right into the hands of the Soviets and Chinese, both of whom used their own weaknesses to their advantage.

Some industry members have likened China’s recent surge in U.S. grain purchases to the so-called Great Grain Robbery of 1972, when the Soviet Union secured a massive amount of U.S. wheat at low prices with undisclosed motivation. The biggest parallel between China’s latest spree and the 1972 event may be the United States’ grave misunderstanding of the underlying dynamics.

The lack of timely global data and land monitoring satellites 50 years ago meant that most market players, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, were unaware of how badly the 1972 Soviet wheat crop had failed and the impending impact on global supplies.

At the time, the U.S. government offered export subsidies for wheat that triggered payments if prices rose. The Americans in mid-1972 struck an export deal with the Soviets, who then proceeded to purchase more than a quarter of the U.S. wheat crop.

That sent global grain prices screaming higher and U.S. stocks were largely cleared out. Adding insult to injury, the U.S. government spent about $300 million ($1.9 billion adjusted to 2020) subsidizing the Soviet haul, which represented at least 30% of the total purchases.

CHINA SHORTFALLS

China’s domestic market situation over the past couple of years probably played a much larger role than anyone thought in its actions surrounding the U.S. trade conflict. This is much easier to see in hindsight, as it was totally off the market’s radar at the time.

The United States and Brazil supply more than 80% of annual global soybean exports, and China scoops up about 60%. The math had been relatively air-tight that China would not be able to shun U.S. soybeans as it did in late 2018 after the trade war began due to its robust feed needs for pork production.

But Beijing probably knew its hog herd was in trouble when it slapped heavy tariffs on the U.S. oilseed that July, otherwise the move appeared to be China shooting itself in the foot. The wider agriculture market did not become fully aware of the seriousness of African swine fever until early 2019 as China’s pig population plunged.

The Phase 1 trade deal came in January 2020, and many analysts criticized the lofty import targets for China, suggesting the volumes could never be met. That ended up being correct in 2020, but the numbers may have surprised even the optimists.

No one could have anticipated that China’s once-burdensome corn stocks would be so suddenly depleted, though it started to become evident in mid-2020 when the Asian country began making unusually large U.S. purchases. Beijing’s corn auctions were being cleaned out at high cost, and domestic prices climbed.

By the time China’s 2020-21 U.S. corn bookings reached 80% of the current levels, U.S. carryout was still seen hitting more than 30-year highs. But USDA last week projected the tightest corn stocks-to-use in seven years and the ending stock forecast had fallen 38% since the September estimate.

China’s full corn needs for this year may or may not be fully satisfied, but the United States will likely more than double its previous corn export record to the Asian country, all while U.S. end users face the highest prices in years.

SMALLER IMPACT

China is by design expected to have a huge footprint on the U.S. soybean industry.

But its U.S. corn purchases, which currently account for 3% of the recent crop, are relatively minimal when compared with the wheat share the Soviets snagged in 1972. The 2020 U.S. corn yield losses alone account for more tonnage than the cumulative Chinese bookings.

Another primary difference from the Great Grain Robbery is that the escalation of the trade war about three years ago originated on the U.S. side, as the Trump administration vowed to crack down on unfair trade practices in China.

Regardless of whether Beijing needed to be held accountable or whether the U.S. approach was and is effective, the timeline of the trade conflict has ended up being particularly favorable for China on more than one occasion.

China agreed in the Phase 1 deal that its 2020 and 2021 U.S. farm imports would hit new highs, exceeding 2017 levels by more than 50%.

Although they likely missed the goal in 2020, the Chinese are in many ways living up to the firm U.S. request that they buy substantially more American farm products than ever before. So if this is a robbery, then the Americans must be considered accessories to the crime.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters.