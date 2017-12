Increased temperatures and longer growing seasons that could be on the horizon as a result of climate change would lead to increased incidents of diseases in crops and cost implications for farmers.

Met Eireann's Seamus Walsh said recently that average temperatures in Ireland would rise by 1.5 degrees in the years ahead.

He said this would lead to less frost and more record high temperatures and also an increased growing season of 30-40 days. Teagasc's Michael Hennessy said while he doesn't see this as a problem of the near future, he said that warmer temperatures and an increased growing season would lead to an "explosion" of pesticides and insects in Irish crops.

"It would change the crop mix but I don't think it would happen in the short or even medium term. "In the long term it's a trend that may occur," he said.