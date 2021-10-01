Ciaran Collins: Managing risk while reducing pesticide use

Managing risk is second nature to tillage farmers. Planting a mix of crops, having a range of sowing dates and applying fungicides to control disease are all way they do this.

This autumn has demonstrated how people view risk. Everybody is aware that delayed sowing of winter cereals reduces the risk of BYDV, take-all and the incidence of grass weeds, yet some farmers are finished planting.

Some have gambled with a proportion of their planned area, and others have not started sowing yet.

The wet autumn of 2019 is fresh in the memory: the area of winter wheat fell from the traditional 60,000ha to 35,000ha for the 2020 harvest.

Some growers have taken a calculated gamble that the risks associated with early sowing outweigh the risk of poorer establishment, or none, later in the season.

While early sowing removes some of our integrated pest management (IPM) tools, IPM does not end once the crop is in the ground.

In crop inspections, decision-making on whether pesticide application is required or not and the employment of anti-resistance strategies are all valuable IPM practices that can contribute to reduced pesticide use.

BYDV

Temperature governs aphid flight, migration and reproduction. So earlier-sown crops are at the highest risk of infection, and it is difficult to avoid insecticide application in these scenarios.

In-crop monitoring is essential before an insecticide is applied to check if aphids are present. Inspect headlands first, because aphids are three times more likely to land near headlands than further out the field.

Aphids are visible on volunteers and this is no surprise as mean temperature for September are above average: 15.8°C at Oak Park compared to the long-term average of 13.2°C.

Location also affects BYDV risk. In Teagasc experiments during the 2016/17 season, untreated experimental plots in Carlow had 4pc BYDV infection, whereas a similar sowing date in Cork had 40pc infection.

If aphids are present, apply an insecticide at the 2-3 leaf stage of the crop, and a follow-up may be required for September-sown crops in early November.

Pyrethroids (Karate, Sumi Alpha etc) will be effective for most growers but if resistance is suspected, use an insecticide from an alternative group, eg Sulfoximines (Transform).

There is no known resistance to the sulfoximine class of insecticides. Transform has a maximum individual dose 48g/ha and can only be used once in a crop and is only allowed on winter cereals from GS 12 to 21 during November, December and January.

There is a lack of thresholds to guide farmers on insecticide application for BYDV. Teagasc are researching a decision support system to inform farmers whether they need to spray or not.

The system has two parts. Firstly, a network of suction towers (fixed 12.2m towers) to monitor aphids will build a better understanding on the impact of climatic conditions on aphid movement.

Secondly, when we see aphids in a crop, we do not know if they are carrying the virus, so digital droplet PCR will be used to quantify BYDV loads.

This research will be a valuable tool for farmers in the future.

Weed control

Pre-emergence and early post-emergence herbicide applications in wheat and barley will give the best weed control this autumn.

This is particularly relevant for the control of annual meadow grass (AMG) in winter barley, where pre-emergence or early post-emergence timings are required to achieve the most reliable control.

The available suite of active ingredients can give excellent control of AMG (flufenacet, eg Firebird; prosulfocarb, eg Defy; pendimethalin, eg Stomp; chlorotoluron, eg Tower) when used early.

Control will be reduced after AMG reaches the two-leaf stage.

Brome is an increasing problem in winter barley and needs careful management to prevent a build-up of the weed seed bank.

Herbicides approved for winter barley will not give complete control of brome species even when applied pre-emergence, so any effective strategy needs be based largely on cultural control techniques.

There are more post-emergence options available for wheat but we need to be careful of resistance.

Recent herbicide resistance work done by Teagasc researcher Vijaya Bhaskar has confirmed resistance in Italian ryegrass to ALS herbicides Pacifica Plus and Broadway Star.

Tests also confirm early stages of resistance evolution within sterile brome populations, which may be hastened by the repeated use of reduced rates.

Whether trying to prevent BYDV or controlling weeds, it is important to only use pesticides when required. To get effective control and to reduce the risk of resistance, use a mix of actives at recommended rates.

Ciaran Collins is a Teagasc crops specialist based in Midleton, Co Cork