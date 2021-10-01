Farming

Ciaran Collins: Managing risk while reducing pesticide use

Whether trying to prevent BYDV or controlling weeds, it is important to only use pesticides when required

Valuable tool: One of Teagasc’s 12.2m suction towers, to monitor aphids. Photo: Teagasc

Ciaran Collins

Managing risk is second nature to tillage farmers. Planting a mix of crops, having a range of sowing dates and applying fungicides to control disease are all way they do this.

This autumn has demonstrated how people view risk. Everybody is aware that delayed sowing of winter cereals reduces the risk of BYDV, take-all and the incidence of grass weeds, yet some farmers are finished planting.

Some have gambled with a proportion of their planned area, and others have not started sowing yet.

