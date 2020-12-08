Chinese buyers bring some Christmas cheer for cereal growers

Dried wheat prices hit €215-220/t this week, while barley topped €190/t out of the store, as stronger demand on global markets brought some pre-Christmas cheer for embattled cereal growers.

Record buying by China and increased activity from hedge funds has fuelled the recent lift in cereal prices.

The increased Chinese activity is attributed to lower domestic production and a recovery in the country’s pig numbers following the enforced cull of around 15 million sows — or half the national herd — due to African Swine Flu (ASF).

China has bought the majority of French barley exports this season and has also purchased increased volumes of US soya. The improved market has been reflected in a 40pc hike in soya prices since April.

The outlook for cereal prices remains firm, as a result of poor planting conditions in North America, and an expectation of lower Argentine harvest output.

Cereal prices remain extremely strong, despite drier planting conditions across the EU — along with rain in the Black Sea region, and a large Australian harvest — taking some of the edge off markets.

Irish feed merchants pointed out that soya prices have increased by €100-120/t in recent months, with imports now costing €430-450/t. Meanwhile, US maize import prices are up €50/t to €240-250/t.

“Notwithstanding that a lot of maize was forward bought at lower prices earlier in the year, the current €40/t price differential between local barley and imported maize will ensure strong demand for Irish barley as it displaces maize in feed rations,” the latest IFA tillage report noted.

While base prices for green wheat generally range from €170/t to €175/t, with green barley on €150-155/t, merchant bonuses and strong demand for dried grain has seen up to €220/t being offered for wheat, and over €190 being paid for barley.

In recognition of the current upswing in market prices, IFA grain chairman, Mark Browne, called on the trade to offer strong forward harvest 2021 prices for Irish grain and protein crops.

Meanwhile, the Irish Grain Growers (IGG) has challenged the Irish whiskey industry to pay an increased premium for malting barley, and restrict the use of imported maize in the distilling process by replacing it with Irish wheat.

IGG comments follow a recent report from Drinks Ireland and the Irish Whiskey Association which noted a 60pc decline in the area under spring barley since the mid-1980s.

“The decline must be halted and begin to be reversed.

“The Irish whiskey industry wants to see a viable and successful Irish barley sector which can meet future demands,” the Drinks Ireland report stated.

However, the IGG pointed out that a malting barley premium of €100/t would give farmers an incentive to grow the crop, while adding just 5c to the retail price of the typical bottle of whiskey.

IGG also asked why the drinks industry did not demand the exclusive use of Irish grain when applying for PGI status for Irish whiskey.

“The whiskey industry has taken small steps recently and we recognise that; however, a few giant ones need to be taken if they want to secure a future for Irish grain farmers,” IGG stated.