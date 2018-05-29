A 100,000-tonne drop in harvest yields is forecast this year as poor weather and low margins have resulted in less land being tilled.

Cereals harvest forecast to be 100,000t down on 2017

The total area sown to cereals is back around 14,000ha or 6pc, according to provisional results from the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applications.

A major fall-off in plantings across most of the cereals crops was offset somewhat by increased sowings of spring barley and maize. However, the BPS applications still show that the total area planted to cereals fell from 269,000ha in 2017 to 253,000ha this year.

The drop in sowings could result in a 100,000-tonne fall in the overall harvest at an average yield of 8.5t/ac across all the main crops. Last year's total harvest yield was 2.3 million tonnes. An overall harvest of 2.2 million tonnes is forecast for 2018. Winter wheat recorded the most significant decrease, with the area sown falling by 11pc to 53,000ha. Spring wheat sowings almost halved, falling from 6,700ha in 2017 to 3,500ha this year.