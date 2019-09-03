Cereal harvest on course to hit 2.1m tonnes

Cereal output will top 2.1m tonnes and could hit 2.2m tonnes if the strong yields recorded in the winter wheat and spring barley crops are maintained right across the country.

This puts the overall value of this year's harvest at close to €300m, given that grain prices are expected to range between €135/t and €145/t.

Michael Hennessy of Teagasc said initial forecasts put overall grain yields this autumn at around 2.1m tonnes.

However, Mr Hennessy said the strong performance of both the winter wheat and spring barley crops could push the total output close to 2.2m tonnes.

This represents an increase in the overall grain output of 17-22pc on the 2018 harvest.

Last year's summer drought severely hit grain yields, with the overall tonnage dropping to 1.8m tonnes.

Yields have bounced back this year, however, with grain output coming close to the 2.3m tonnes harvested in 2017, despite the planted area being significantly lower.

Growers report that the bulk of the grain harvest has been completed in the southern half of the country.

The last 20pc of the crop is expected to be mopped up this week, with larger growers and those on heavier lands in the midlands and in Donegal with the most left to do.

Straw

However, a good proportion of straw remains on the ground and has still to be baled.

Despite sprouting in some areas, winter wheat crops have generally performed well, with average yields in the 4.4-4.5t/ac range.

A lot of crops in the southern half of the country did over 5t/ac, with yields slightly lower further north.

It was the opposite story with winter oats. The crop generally averaged 3.6-3.7t/ac, with the better yields in the north of the country.

The spring barley harvest has also been very good. Most crops have done over 3t/ac, with some of the best yields topping the 4t/ac mark.

The downside of the strong harvest in Ireland and elsewhere is that prices remain flat. Dairygold has announced an on-account price of €130/t but final harvest prices have yet to be set. However, the general belief is that prices will range from €135/t to €145/t.

Meanwhile, the International Grains Council (IGC) increased its estimate for wheat production yesterday to 764 million tonnes. Globally the wheat market remains well supplied, with conditions looking good for wheat crops.

