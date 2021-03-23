Cereal growers reject straw price surge speculation

Farmers can get a max payment of €250/ha for chopping straw under the scheme.

The introduction of a new €10m scheme which encourages cereal growers to chop straw has sparked serious differences in the farm sector.

Livestock farmers and straw traders have warned that the new scheme, which could remove around 15pc of the total straw crop or 850,000 round bales from the market each year, could push the price of straw to over €20/bale off the field and to €30/bale for farmers on the western seaboard.

However, Bobby Miller of the Irish Grain Growers (IGG) group has rejected these suggestions.

He said the new Straw Incorporation Measure – which is worth €250/ha for barley, wheat, oats and rye, and €150/ha for oilseed rape – will have minimal impact on the overall straw market.

The minimum application is 5 ha, with a maximum of 40 ha. If the Measure is over-subscribed a process of ranking and selection will be applied.

Mr Miller pointed out that a 25pc reduction in the straw crop last year due to poor sowing and harvesting conditions had not resulted in a rush in farmer demand for straw post-harvest.

While he accepted that the current scheme could take out straw from up to 50,000ha of cereal ground, he said oats and oilseed rape are likely to make up 60pc of this total. The remaining quantities will be made up primarily of wheaten straw, he maintained.

“Barley straw is really what farmers are looking for. But the area of sown to winter barley has increased by 10,000ha alone this year to around 60,000ha, with the overall barley area increasing to 160,000ha. If you get a good year, this scheme will not impact the amount of barley straw,” Mr Miller argued.

“You also have to ask, where were the livestock farmers’ concerns over the last 10 years when the area of tillage dropped by 10pc,” he added.

Michael Hennessy of Teagasc said he would encourage tillage farmers to maximise the area they include in the straw chopping scheme.

He said tillage growers should especially target areas for inclusion that have been lacking in organic manures.

However, straw traders have expressed concern that the new scheme will hit the volume of straw that is available for livestock farmers in non-tillage areas.

“It was very difficult to get straw this year. What is it going to be like when farmers are being paid to chop straw? I’d see the price going to around €20/bale off the field, which means farmers in the west could be paying up to €30/bale,” one trader in the northwest predicted.

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said that while the tillage sector needs every cent of support it can get, he maintained that the Department of Agriculture had not factored in the knock-on impact of the new measure on the suckler sector.

“We need more straw not less and this scheme will create a shortfall,” he said. “It is certainly good to support tillage farmers and the Department needs to reflect on measures that will actually increase the area of cereals grown.

"We need more Irish grain in rations, and we need more availability of straw. This measure is not the full solution.”

