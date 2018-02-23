Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 23 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Bulk of crop compensation cash still unpaid

General view of the flood damage in Farmer Paddy McLoughlin's field. Kinnaglug, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Picture: Caroline Quinn
General view of the flood damage in Farmer Paddy McLoughlin's field. Kinnaglug, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Claire Fox

Less than half of farmers who have applied to the Crop Loss Compensation Scheme have received funding, with just €337,000 issued to 75 farmers to date,.

Cork had the largest number of applicants at 86 with 32 paid and one withdrawn.

There were 25 applications in Donegal with 11 paid and 23 in Galway with 12 paid.

The remaining applications were split between 10 different counties.

The scheme was launched last July to assist growers hit by the wet weather during the 2016 harvest.

The Department of Agriculture stated that all applicants had been contacted and it was waiting for further information or clarification in several cases.

It stated the cases would continue to be examined as it received more information.

Flexible

Also Read

Fianna Fail’s agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue said the data he received shows Department needs to be “more flexible in issuing payments” and raised concern about less than half of applicants being paid under the scheme.

“The Department needs to be more flexible in issuing payments with borderline cases as this was two harvests ago,” he said.

While €1.5m was allocated under the scheme, Mr McConalogue added that “the fact only €337,000 has been paid out under the scheme reflects how so few people have been paid so far”.

Meanwhile, Mr McConalogue added that Fianna Fail will be tabling a motion in the Dail tomorrow looking for direct supports for suckler farmers.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Sugar beet farmers demonstrate at the EU Council

EU says sugar producers over-charged production levies between...
Just 20 years ago, Brazil exported just 6 million tonnes, less than 1pc of the world total.

US set to lose top spot as global corn exporter to Brazil
Stock Image: PA

EU protein plan to promote growth of key crops

A strategic spring wheat policy can reduce our reliance on imported grains
Ireland must support the growing of bio-energy crops such as Miscanthus

New incentives for energy crops due to kick in next July

Home-grown grains need 'aggressive' marketing
Soil testing and applying lime now is the best approach to dealing with low pH

Fertiliser plans need firm commitment from farmers for long lasting results


Top Stories

The former schoolhouse at Glanurla in Co Mayo has fine views of the Atlantic

Looking for splendid isolation on the Wild Atlantic Way?
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland would consider increasing EU contributions, if CAP is protected -...
French President Emmanuel Macron Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Macron offers tough love to French farmers telling them to 'invest more'...

Limerick field that cost over €1m in boom times sells for just €156,000

Farmers may be banned from penning areas of marts due to accident levels
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: Getty Images

EU leaders to clash over post-Brexit budget as farm payments face...

Synchronised lambing season ensures we have no labour issues