Bulk of crop compensation cash still unpaid

Less than half of farmers who have applied to the Crop Loss Compensation Scheme have received funding, with just €337,000 issued to 75 farmers to date,.

Cork had the largest number of applicants at 86 with 32 paid and one withdrawn.

There were 25 applications in Donegal with 11 paid and 23 in Galway with 12 paid. The remaining applications were split between 10 different counties.

The scheme was launched last July to assist growers hit by the wet weather during the 2016 harvest. The Department of Agriculture stated that all applicants had been contacted and it was waiting for further information or clarification in several cases.