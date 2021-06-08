Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Building up soil biology will allow us to reduce inputs without reducing outputs

Applying unnecessary nutrients is not just a waste of money but can actively harm growth by creating excesses and imbalances

Andrew Bergin says 'The aim is to maintain or increase financial margins'. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Close

Andrew Bergin says 'The aim is to maintain or increase financial margins'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Andrew Bergin says 'The aim is to maintain or increase financial margins'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Andrew Bergin says 'The aim is to maintain or increase financial margins'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Andrew Bergin

As part of my efforts to restore biological activity to my soils, I am reducing applications of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium, the major crop nutrients.

The aim is to maintain or increase financial margins, so reductions in outputs must not be greater than reductions in inputs.

This is a very gradual process and requires careful monitoring of the levels of the both the major and the minor nutrients through the season.

Most Watched

Privacy