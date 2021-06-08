Building up soil biology will allow us to reduce inputs without reducing outputs

As part of my efforts to restore biological activity to my soils, I am reducing applications of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium, the major crop nutrients.

The aim is to maintain or increase financial margins, so reductions in outputs must not be greater than reductions in inputs.

This is a very gradual process and requires careful monitoring of the levels of the both the major and the minor nutrients through the season.

Crops here headed into June in much better order than last year. We had nearly 150mm of rain in May, compared to about 15mm in the same month last year.

Temperatures have been low and crop growth stages are behind, with disease levels lower than usual.

April was unusually cold too but was also very dry and most crops here showed signs of multiple nutrient deficiencies.

Major and minor nutrients are less available in cold, dry conditions, and a change in the weather is often all is needed to get things moving.

However, it can be hard to resist applying nutrients when you see symptoms of deficiency, even though you know that any spray is likely to damage a stressed plant.

Soil samples show the available minerals, but soils also have vast reserves of nutrients that are not available without biological activity.

It is often observed that applying organic manures gives crops a much greater boost than their mineral content alone can account for, as the biological activity they promote can solubilise minerals not otherwise available to plants.

And, because these minerals are solubilised ‘on demand’, the plant gets only what it needs when it needs it, with no risk of toxicity.

Even a really healthy soil can show signs of deficiencies in a harsh spring, but rising temperatures and adequate moisture normally solves them.

But crops grown in less perfect soils may need to have trace elements applied — and knowing what, when and how much to apply is not straightforward.

Applying unnecessary nutrients is not just a waste of money but can actively harm growth by creating excesses and imbalances.

It will also inhibit the activity of microbes that could solubilise those nutrients, because a plant that gets food for free has no reason to pay a microbe for it.

The microbes depend on carbohydrates from the plant, and an interruption of this relationship will reduce the microbial population and impair soil health.

Leaves may show visible signs of mineral deficiencies, but the plant is already suffering by the time these are seen.

Leaf tissue analysis can identify deficiencies earlier and allow more timely treatment. Plant sap analysis claims to spot issues even earlier, and has been compared to a blood test for the plant.

The Danu EIP project and BASE Ireland are both trialling plant sap analysis across a range of crops throughout the country.

By pooling results and observations over a number of years, we hope to build a picture of the issues arising and where and when they show up. By also looking at the impact of treatments we hope to use them less often and more effectively.

This should produce bigger, healthier crops at lower cost while building biology in our soils.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare