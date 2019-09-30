Brexit causing 'despondency' amongst tillage farmers

Brexit is causing straw movement issues and despondency in the north and east of the country, tillage farmers have reported.

One tillage farmer based in Co Meath stated that it was impossible to get rid of straw in the area and cited the uncertainty of Brexit as one of the reasons.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. Farmers in the north aren’t buying off us because of Brexit. There’s a perfect storm for farmers with low prices and real despondency in the area,” he said.

“People here can’t get rid of straw. There’s very little demand for it. People are overstocked and got hit with straw prices last year as people had charged ridiculous prices.”

Donegal tillage farmer Peter Lynch who is one mile away from the border and also a contractor said that he had concerns that Brexit would lead to VAT issues for Northern Irish farmers using southern contractor services.

However he added that “one glimmer of hope” in the Brexit debate was that people might appreciate Irish grain more.

“A lot of British grain is coming in here to the port in Derry and coming down south. We’re really at the mercy of imports in this area at the moment so Brexit could make people more appreciative of Irish grain,” he said.

Mr Lynch remarked that strong deals have been done with a local processor in the area for barley at €145/tonne which he said is much better than other prices recently quoted but added the “hammering” local farmers have received from the weather has had a major impact on yield in the area.

“Moisture rates up here were 22-23pc. We lost a lot of our malting barley crop. It didn’t grade, that was a huge loss for us. We’re fighting the weather all the time.

However prices in the area for 4x4 straw bales are being quoted at €12-16 in the region and around the country.

Dublin based tillage advisor Richard Hackett added that straw was moving well in the region but that questions remained how movement of straw would occur in the event of a hard Brexit and would it be placed under phytosanitary conditions.

He added that most farmers were working off merchant credit in the region and had arranged grain prices or forward sold and that farmers were reasonably happy with moisture levels below 20pc during this year’s harvest.

Meath tillage farmer Tony Brady added that questions will have to be asked at the low price Glanbia has set and the origin of the grain used will become a bigger factor when looking to access new markets after Brexit.

“It’s a vicious cycle. Maize and soya are coming from South America and it doesn’t make sense. Farmers are providing a quality product that the dairy product is sold on the back of. It’s very hypocritical.”

Online Editors