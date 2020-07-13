Farming

Bord Bia: 'We can't insist on use of Irish grains for new beef standard'

File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk Expand

Declan O'Brien and Ciaran Moran

Bord Bia says it cannot insist on the use of Irish grain in its proposed grass-fed beef standard, and does not have a mechanism to exclude genetically modified (GM) feedstuffs from the diets of qualifying animals.

Responding to queries from the Farming Independent, Bord Bia said the "grass-fed standard doesn't examine the other feeds consumed by the animal other than to quantify them".

"The Bord Bia standards for our dairy, beef and lamb schemes contain specific criteria relating to the sourcing, handling and management of animal feed to ensure the safety and hygiene of the feed. Bord Bia does not impose requirements on the origin of this feed," a spokesperson said.