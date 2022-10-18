Farming

Boortmalt to review IFA link as top brass note ‘noise coming from Ireland’

Boortmalt is the largest producer of malt in Ireland, buying up to 80pc of all malting barley grown in the country. Photo: Stock Expand

Boortmalt is the largest producer of malt in Ireland, buying up to 80pc of all malting barley grown in the country. Photo: Stock

\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

Boortmalt needs to “review what is the right way to communicate with growers,” according to group chief operating officer Peter Nallen.

The Farming Independent was contacted earlier in the season by malt barley growers disgruntled by the way a new €12.50/t drying and energy charge had been conveyed, having first become aware of it in media reports.

