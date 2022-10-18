Boortmalt to review IFA link as top brass note ‘noise coming from Ireland’

Boortmalt needs to “review what is the right way to communicate with growers,” according to group chief operating officer Peter Nallen.

The Farming Independent was contacted earlier in the season by malt barley growers disgruntled by the way a new €12.50/t drying and energy charge had been conveyed, having first become aware of it in media reports.

Mr Nallen blamed the IFA for not passing on information, saying: “Sometimes we’re involved in a discussion with the IFA and when we leave it we have been caught out because they have not done anything communicating that.

“If the other party is not doing what we believe is their role within that discussion, then yeah we have to take that back.”

Mr Nallen said during a media day that recent coverage of the company hadn’t gone unnoticed.

“It doesn’t help when we’re trying to build a business case for the next investment, and they (Boortmalt management) say ‘why the hell are we getting all this noise coming from Ireland which is slightly less than 5pc (of the business’s overall malt throughput). Do we need the hassle? We can put €20m somewhere else and live a nice quiet life.’”

Boortmalt market specialist Pierre Eric Souplet also claimed to have seen “inexactitudes’’ in articles about the company.

“Sometimes the way (the media) describe our business is unfair,” he said. “I read things that are not correct and are factually wrong… it’s not how it should be.”

Boortmalt is the largest producer of malt in Ireland, buying up to 80pc of all malting barley grown in the country.

The French-owned company operates from a facility in Athy where it takes in, dries and processes grain into malt.

Boortmalt customers include small craft breweries as well as larger drinks companies such as Diageo and Irish Distillers.

Group chief commercial officer Koenraad Dumont said Boortmalt processes 3m tonnes of malt annually on a global scale

“Ireland definitely gets much more attention than the 5pc volume it represents from top management,” he said. “Why? Because it’s a growing market, we’ve gone from 70,000t to 140,000t in ten years.”

Asked if he thought the controversy created around the energy and drying charge (since scrapped) would impact efforts to recruit farmers into growing malt, Mr Nallen said: “I don’t think so.

“If you’re a farmer, and you’re looking at improving your profitability and you’re choosing a crop or a cereal that’s in position five or six, maybe you need to review what you’re doing. You should be attracted more to the crops that are delivering the highest.”

Teagasc Boortmalt Joint Programme advisor Eoin Lyons stressed the progress being made among farmers under his watch and the returns being achieved in comparison to the historically leading profitable crop, wheat.

On the financial return for 2022, he estimates that based on average yields and prices, winter wheat gave a €2,103/ha net margin while spring malt returned €2,107/ha.

Variable costs have been accounted for in this estimate; fixed costs aren’t yet accounted for but are estimated to be around €250/ha.