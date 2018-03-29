Leading Malting Barley producers, Boortmalt, has announced details of a three year partnership with Teagasc with the ambition of making malting barley the most profitable cereal crop on the island and to further develop malting barley production for distilling in the south east of Ireland.

Boortmalt teams up with Teagasc to enhance malting barley industry in the South East

The joint collaboration will see the appointment of a dedicated malting barley advisor, reporting to Teagasc, on a full time basis covering the Boortmalt footprint from South Wexford to Laois.

The agreement strengthens the existing knowledge transfer co-operation between Teagasc and Boortmalt. Teagasc Knowledge Transfer (KT) has been working with Boortmalt for the last two years to deliver KT services such as technical bulletins to farmers, sharing of best practice in the growing of malting barley and gathering feedback from Boortmalt and farmers. Boortmalt is the main assembler of malting barley in Ireland and plans to increase capacity to produce malt for brewing (beer) and distilling (whiskey) by up to 40,000 tonnes in the coming years.

Achieving the required grain specification for distilling malt (currently less than 9.3% protein) by farmers can be challenging: with field history, sowing date, variety, agronomy, and weather conditions in the year all influencing the final outcome. Announcing the partnership, Peter Nallen, Group Chief Operations Officer, Boortmalt, said “we are delighted to announce this unique partnership with Teagasc which is a first for malting barley growing in Ireland.