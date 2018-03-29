Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 29 March 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Boortmalt teams up with Teagasc to enhance malting barley industry in the South East

Richard Kennedy, Deputy President of the IFA, Peter Nallen, Group Chief Operations Officer at Boortmalt, Professor Gerry Boyle, Director of Teagasc
Richard Kennedy, Deputy President of the IFA, Peter Nallen, Group Chief Operations Officer at Boortmalt, Professor Gerry Boyle, Director of Teagasc
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Leading Malting Barley producers, Boortmalt, has announced details of a three year partnership with Teagasc with the ambition of making malting barley the most profitable cereal crop on the island and to further develop malting barley production for distilling in the south east of Ireland.

The joint collaboration will see the appointment of a dedicated malting barley advisor, reporting to Teagasc, on a full time basis covering the Boortmalt footprint from South Wexford to Laois.

The agreement strengthens the existing knowledge transfer co-operation between Teagasc and Boortmalt. Teagasc Knowledge Transfer (KT) has been working with Boortmalt for the last two years to deliver KT services such as technical bulletins to farmers, sharing of best practice in the growing of malting barley and gathering feedback from Boortmalt and farmers.

Boortmalt is the main assembler of malting barley in Ireland and plans to increase capacity to produce malt for brewing (beer) and distilling (whiskey) by up to 40,000 tonnes in the coming years.

Achieving the required grain specification for distilling malt (currently less than 9.3% protein) by farmers can be challenging: with field history, sowing date, variety, agronomy, and weather conditions in the year all influencing the final outcome. 

Announcing the partnership, Peter Nallen, Group Chief Operations Officer, Boortmalt, said “we are delighted to announce this unique partnership with Teagasc which is a first for malting barley growing in Ireland.

"As a company, Boortmalt is fully committed to working with our Irish supply chain partners (IFA) to build a 100% Irish sustainable business for our growers and our customers.

"Our enhanced partnership with Teagasc is another step in demonstrating our ongoing and unwavering commitment to the Irish malting barley industry as we fully believe that the specific and scientific expertise Teagasc brings will further improve our growers’ ability to consistently deliver malting barley in specification and also greatly improve their own profitability.”    

Also Read

Speaking at the joint collaboration announcement Director of Teagasc, Professor Gerry Boyle, said the collaboration was prompted by farmers on the ground as they are aware of the increased opportunity to deliver a premium product and also the challenges in achieving the required specifications.

"A knowledge transfer crops advisor, specifically for malting barley, will work with the sector by utilising current information from independent research and translating this into practical actions and independent advice at a local farmer level.”

The knowledge transfer programme will support current staff in Teagasc and Boortmalt working with farmers in the industry.  The programme will work intensively with five farmers (Monitor Farms), across the main malting barley production area in the south east. 

These farms will be used as a knowledge platform for other growers to visit and learn from over each season.  Michael Hennessy, Head of Crops Knowledge Transfer said that “the programme of activities will be very visible for all malting barley growers with monitor farms, monitor crops, support for discussion groups and technical articles among the many activities planned.” 

The programme has ambitious goals not only for Boortmalt in contribution to the delivery of malting barley but also to delivering farmer profitability and sustainability. 

A number of ambitious targets have been set for the joint collaboration which include; growers achieving an equivalent or higher Gross Margin compared to Winter Wheat  (based on Teagasc e-Profit Monitor results), increasing delivery of malting barley from contracted (sown) area,  targeting information to non-discussion group farmers and increasing the nutrient management planning on farm.

Tom Bryan, Malting Barley Technical Manager, Boortmalt said: “Nutrient management is the key to higher yields and delivering the correct specification of malting barley, with this in mind Boortmalt are supporting soil sampling for all our malting barley farmers. All growers will be contacted to let them know how many discounted soil samples they can avail of through their local Teagasc office”.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Farmyard manure is a ready solution to rising fertiliser costs
Make sure you have last year's pesticide records finalised

Some simple steps can take the stress out of the spraying season
The European Commission is expected to issue a decision on the deal ahead of its April 5 deadline. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer to win EU approval for $62.5 billion Monsanto deal

How many keyboard warriors could hack farmers' long days and sleepless...
General view of the flood damage in Farmer Paddy McLoughlin's field. Kinnaglug, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal. Picture: Caroline Quinn

Bulk of crop compensation cash still unpaid
Just 20 years ago, Brazil exported just 6 million tonnes, less than 1pc of the world total.

US set to lose top spot as global corn exporter to Brazil
Stock Image: PA

EU protein plan to promote growth of key crops


Top Stories

Fodder arrives in Dowra from Tipperary. Gerry McMorrow loads fodder from Tipperary onto a farmers trailer after it arrived in McMorrow Timber Yard, Dowra, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

Farmers are down to the wire on fodder: Teagasc
The farmers have lost thousands of euros worth of stock

Over 40 lambs killed on neighbouring farms after dog attack
Energy crop miscanthus

Biomass crop exports to English plant will cost Irish taxpayers €4m, claims...
Stock picture

Gardai issue warning as potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in raid
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Brazil's beef giant JBS posts surprise fourth-quarter net loss
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Vets report 'serious' mating management problems on dairy farms

Promoting wool as 'green' fibre could lift sales: ICSA