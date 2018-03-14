Boortmalt aims to secure 500ac for malting barley 'trial' in Donegal

The Athy-based company held a meeting with local growers in Burt, Co Donegal last week where its plans to develop a grower base in the east of the county were outlined.

Boortmalt aim to secure around 500ac of malting barley in the county this year which will act as a trial to see if growers can achieve the protein limits.

Growers will be paid €173.50/t for grain that meets the various specifications, with transport via 40ft trucks.