Bird damage main threat to what looks to be exceptional winter crops

All crops appear to have been planted in very good conditions with the result that crops are looking extremely good.

Crops look very uniform with just occasional bird damage evident. If birds continue to be a problem and appear to be doing damage, especially on later crops, every effort should be made to ensure that the damage is minimised.

Slugs do not appear to have been a problem.

Nonetheless, particularly in fields that are known to be susceptible, slug bait traps should be placed in the anticipated risk areas of fields and if more than five slugs are evident within 24 hours, treatment should be considered. Barley that was treated with Redigo Deter and sown later than the first week of October should not require further treatment for aphids unless plots are particularly noted as susceptible to BYDV.

Crops that were not treated with Deter and emerged in October should have received one insecticide preferably at the two leaf stage.

Crops sown later and only emerging now should not require any aphicide.

Many winter barley crops received a pre emerge or early post emerge herbicide and weed control appears to be reasonably good in most cases. However, due to the lack of moisture in some areas a follow up treatment may be required in the spring. Suitable spraying days will be at a premium.