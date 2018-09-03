Beware of the Easter Island warning signs when it comes to Irish food production

The 2018 harvest is coming to an abrupt halt, with some very disappointing crops. However, there are some exciting prices and, more satisfyingly, some great demand for our produce.

That's an aspect that has been sorely missing over the last few years. Too often our hard efforts to produce to market demands have been met with a 'Meaahh' shrug of the shoulders.

However, this year on many fronts, be it grain, straw, potatoes, vegetables, the phone calls are coming in rather than the other way around. It gives some encouragement for the future. Given the hardships that have been endured over the last year, all encouragement is welcome.

One area we are not getting encouragement in is regulation. Food production at National, EU and international level is under constant pressure from populist thinking that is infiltrating the very structures of society that should be protecting production. The American court ruling with regards to glyphosate, the EU ruling that declared that new breeding techniques are to be classified as GM, and the constant stream of pesticides being removed from the market do nothing to give any producer confidence in the structures of society protecting food production.

When each of these news items were published, there was no shortage of commentators welcoming the news and lambasting food production methods as being archaic and dangerous to all.

There was a shortage, however, on commentary from the other perspective. One question that occurred to me is where are the regulators and authorities when it comes to defending our production methods.

There are armies of people employed all over Europe focused on food safety. There are far more looking at food safety than producing it in the first place. Yet they are strangely silent up against the populist bleating that goes on.

One would think that the very authorities that decide whether a food, a pesticide, a breeding technique is safe or not would have the courage of their convictions, and findings, to stand up to the naysayers in times when the basic systems we have of producing food is being attacked.