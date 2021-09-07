Best ways to invest profits from bumper harvest

Harvest is coming to a rapid finish for most farmers, although there is still a little way to go in later-ripening parts of the country (midlands and north west) and for some larger growers.

Spring beans are yet to be completed but reports of the autumn-planted crops are good.

Growers couldn’t but be happy with the harvest this year. There isn’t a crop so far that has disappointed, in yield or quality.

The later-sown spring barleys didn’t yield as well as the earlier-sown crops but this is to be expected most years.

Reports from around the country suggest that the average farm yields are likely to be close to record levels, or even surpass them.

Read More

This is very satisfying given the price of grain. This could go down as a bumper year for tillage farmers.

The increased revenue will prompt many farmer accountants to look closely at the overall profitability, and

how to reduce the tax bill.





Forward-buying fertiliser



Investing in your soils is an excellent way to get consistent return on money.

However, being sensible is the key. Where soils are at index 4 (high phosphate and potassium), there is no need for addition P and K in the field. Watch for high P readings with high pH (over 7.2) as P availability to the plant will be decreased.

Fields that are low in lime will be inefficient in using nitrogen, P, K and almost all other nutrients. Any deficits should be rectified in all fields.

Fields at index 1 for P and K will always yield lower than fields at index 2 or higher, no matter how much P and K is applied to that crop.

In these circumstances build up of the soil reserves are necessary. However, the price of chemical fertiliser is much higher than previous years.

It’s easy to dismiss this input as being too expensive but we need to step back and analyse the costs involved. P and K fertiliser recommendations for crops at Index 1 or 2 are made up of two components: a) fertiliser for maintenance (to produce the crop), and b) fertiliser to build up sol reserves.

Regardless of the index, the field will require a maintenance application of P and K, even if the price of fertiliser has risen sharply.

The only extra spend in question is whether the build-up quantity is applied. The table below highlights the different quantities and costs involved.

There are higher costs this year but not as significant as you might first think. Protecting next year’s yields must be to the forefront of your mind.

Buying machinery

Buying machinery, new or second-hand, is a good option, but only where it is put to good use and does not add additional costs

Results from Teagasc clients shows the costs of machinery for a typical grower is €345/ha (€140/ac). Efficient growers are able to reduce these costs to close to €296/ha (€120/ha) and in exceptional cases to below €250/ac (€100/ac).

Buying a machine can offset tax (using capital allowances for the next eight years) but the repayments of borrowing can be substantial for 4-5 years and can be crippling if the farm experiences a low-income year.

TAMS can help with certain new machinery purchases, but the next closing date for application is November. A decision will only come through early next year.

Your local Teagasc advisor has an excellent Machinery Cost Calculator that can analyse your current machinery costs and help you make the right decision for your farm. Weigh up this option up carefully before jumping into more machinery.

Topping up your pension

Investing in your pension can be very tax efficient — certainly more than machinery. The tax relief is either 40pc or 20pc depending on the rate of tax you fall into.

At the top tax rate investing €100 into the pension only costs you €60 (as you reduce your tax bill by €40), but the €100 will continue in an investment fund earning money for you.

If you have no pension or a small pension fund, this year might be a good year to top up the fund.

The Teagasc Crops Forum will be held this Thursday (September 9) and the following Thursday, both as webinars, starting at 11.30am. Register at www.teagasc.ie/events

The first webinar will deal with the selection of varieties, the influence of septoria on wheat for the future and on short- and medium-term grain market prospects. The second will deal with carbon capture and nitrate loss on tillage farms.

Michael Hennessy is head of crop knowledge at Teagasc, Oak Park