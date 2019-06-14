Bayer to invest €5bn in new weed killers

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

Bayer said it would invest €5 billion in developing new weedkillers and reducing its environmental impact by 30pc by 2030, as it seeks to address the fallout from U.S. class-action litigation over glyphosate.

“While glyphosate will continue to play an important role in agriculture and in Bayer’s portfolio, the company is committed to offering more choices for growers,” Bayer said in a statement on Friday.

Bayer said these measures seek to address public concerns arising from its acquisition of Monsanto, the maker of RoundUp, a glyphosate-based weedkiller which, according to thousands of U.S. plaintiffs, causes cancer. Bayer contests this.

“We’re making good progress on integrating the acquired agriculture business, and are now starting to implement a series of measures to drive transparency and sustainability across our business,” Werner Baumann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Bayer AG, said on Friday. These measures address questions and concerns Bayer has heard about its role in agriculture in the year following its acquisition of Monsanto.

Going forward, the company said it will pilot a program inviting scientists, journalists and NGO representatives to participate in its scientific preparation for the upcoming EU glyphosate re-registration process, which will start later this year.

The company also said it would apply consistent safety standards to its products—even when it means exceeding local regulations.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Tillage

Ramularia control

A fungicide formula for keeping costs down
Arnaud Caron, a French farmer drives an old Mc Cormick F8-413 combine, next to modern Claas 660 Lexion combine, as he harvests his last field of wheat, in Vauvillers, northern France, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

EU wheat falls for second session to near two-week low
File photo

MCPA could be banned if farmers don't improve control measures
'IGG is suggesting that companies that use only Irish grain have a logo stating that they use 100pc Irish grain'.

Grain growers call for launch of premium brand for Irish cereals
File photo. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Distillers deny vast majority of grain used to make Irish whiskey is imported
It was confirmed last week that an exceedance for the herbicide glyphosate has been detected in the public drinking water supply in Newport, Co. Mayo.

Some water supplies have persistent issues with pesticide detections - Irish...
The price of grain is on the up. Pic: REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Grain prices improve as US counts cost of spring floods


Top Stories

Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning in Beulah, North Dakota, U.S. August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

EU agrees deal to boost US beef imports - sources
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom

Trade deal with Mercosur is No. 1 priority: EU trade chief
Drone ranger: Technology is playing an increasingly important role in agriculture

Darragh McCullough: 'Technology will transform farming efficiency - but I...
caption to come

Back on the market: 123ac in south Tipp
Stock image

A new approach to ending the boom and bust milk price cycle
Lakeland Daries milk processing plant

Lakeland and Kerry follow Glanbia in announcing unchanged milk...
(Stock photo)

Elderly farmer airlifted to hospital after serious dog attack