Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 18 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Barley growers fear prices slump as buyers 'aren't biting'

Picture taken August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Picture taken August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Spring barley
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

FARMERS with stocks of dried barley are struggling to source buyers for their grain, and there are growing fears that prices could fall by €35/t from the post-harvest high.

Prices have eased back from €220/t to €205/t in recent weeks but growers fear that they will fall further, as it is increasingly difficult to move stocks.

"There is absolutely nobody biting," one grower told the Farming Independent.

The slide in barley prices has been blamed on a combination of cheaper US maize imports and lower demand for feed this spring because of the depressed market for beef and strong early grass growth.

Angry cereal growers contend that the local grain market was further undermined by the import of over 3,500t of British barley before Christmas.

However, merchants argue that this was forward-bought by the trade last summer at a time when meal sales were soaring and the outlook for the local harvest was on the floor.

Merchants maintain that all the Irish barley in stores will be used. They don't expect a significant carryover of product into this year's harvest, but they insist that barley prices will have to come back.

Industry sources say that with maize available for €184/t export, the price of native barley could fall by another €20/t.

Also Read

The fact that growers are caught with stocks of grain is somewhat ironic given that the 2018 grain harvest was one of the smallest in a number of years due to last summer's severe drought.

Output was back 100,000-150,000t on 2016 and 2017, with the overall grain harvest totalling 2.2m tonnes, compared to 2.35m tonnes in 2017 and 2.3m tonnes in 2016.

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Tillage

Tillage advisor Pat Minnock

Pat Minnock: 'Farmers are being bamboozled by this inspections bureaucracy'
Joe Gavin, CEO and co-founder of Celtic Wind Crops.

Budding business ... meet the founding member of Ireland's leading hemp...
Wheat harvest

Why a magnifying glass might be the best purchase for tillage farmers to...
A farmer harvests a sugar beet field in Puits-la-Vallee, northern France, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier -/File Photo

'Golden age for EU sugar producers over - Sugar industry in turmoil since EU...
They don't come cheap, but fertiliser programmes to address soil fertility issues are not complicated

A three-step approach to tackling the most common soil fertility issues
Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie

Breeding for resilience is essential for sustainable tillage farming in the...
Grain farmer Helen Harris on her farm in Co Kildare

Helen Harris: I can't understand the huge jump in price of fertilisers


Top Stories

The absence of high-quality rural broadband in Ireland is holding back farming

Eir says plan to provide 30,000 farms with high-speed fibre broadband will be...

Should the Government ditch the National Broadband Plan and focus on...
File photo

Ireland to be hotter than the French Riviera as temperatures set...
Researchers are seeking views on eating meat from genetically modified animals (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Consumers asked if they would eat ‘gene-edited’ animals

Funding announced for energy efficient dairy farm equipment (40% grant aid...
During late pregnancy, nutrition management is key

Nutrition management of ewes during late pregnancy has a significant impact...
Caitlin with her Massey Ferguson

Caitlin urging other girls to join her on charity Tractor Run