Avoid potentially costly penalties by reviewing the buffer zone rules before taking to the fields

Last week’s dry weather brought renewed energy and optimism. Everyone is now ready for action.

If you have any water courses within the farm, including dry drains, it is important to review the rules before you start to prepare for sowing. Requirements for buffer zones are specified in the both the nitrate and the pesticide regulations.

Compliance with buffer zones is probably best managed if you start on it at the ploughing, cultivation and/or sowing stages.

Under the nitrate regulations, chemical fertiliser is not permitted within 2m of any surface waters. If you sow within the 2m, that area should not receive any fertiliser – this is totally uneconomic unless you are receiving an organic premium for the crop.

In addition, most pesticides have a requirement for a buffer zone from all water bodies, including dry drains. Buffer zones range from 1–50 m with most products having a buffer zone requirement of 1-5 m.

In most cases the buffer zone can be reduced to 1m provided you are using low drift nozzles and/or reduced rates. A 2m unsown strip will therefore avoid any issues with most pesticides.

However, there are some significant exceptions. Fenpropidin, the active ingredient in Patrol, Tern and Winger, has a buffer zone requirement of 15m which must be adhered to regardless of nozzle type and of reduced rates. This means you should turn off the sprayer sections closest to the water channel (even in dry weather when there is no water present in the channel) or do not spray the tramline closest to the channel.

Penalties

In addition to environmental damage, breach of buffer zones can lead to cross-compliance penalties.

Penalties are typically 3-5pc of all EU farm payments, but depending on severity/intent, penalties can be increased to 20pc and in extreme cases to 100pc.

DAFM inspectors have searched the buffer zones for fertiliser granules on the ground and challenged farmers on the lack of a difference in visual appearance of the crop in the buffer zone and that in the remainder of the field.

Pesticide use in buffer zones can be detected in dying weeds or with complete absence of weeds.

Ponding in fields has become an increasing problem in recent years. Much of it is due to intense rainfall events and washing of clay and silt particles into lower lying areas. This has resulted in reduced infiltration of water through the surface layer.

You are largely looking at areas that are suffering from surface compaction unless you have been attempting to drive through it before the subsoil has dried. Those areas have got bigger from year to year due to a lack of normal soil biology.

The absence of crop cover over the winter period and their roots is a major contributing factor as is application of pesticides preventing weed growth.

Earthworms

Earthworms do not work where there is no food nor will they work where the soil is flooded/saturated. The only way to solve the problem is to get biological activity going again and to create conditions for earthworms to work.

The easiest and most economic way to do that is to devote those areas to wild bird cover, or sowing cover crops such as phacelia, tillage radish and vetch when soil conditions are good enough to travel.

To establish the crop you should opt for direct drilling or perhaps very shallow cultivations for minimal soil disturbance. Every time you cultivate you are breaking up the soil aggregates which you need to restore drainage.

Cultivations also kill earthworms which will struggle every time the area gets wet. Sow rectangular areas to match your tramlines as you do not want any herbicide application to the ‘wet area’. Do not disturb the area before the following spring when you may need to reseed it.

With any bit of luck there may be adequate natural regeneration to leave it undisturbed for the second season. Do not be too mean with the area you select. If you need additional land to meet your ‘third crop’ or EFA requirements you will be on to a real winner, so measure carefully!

PJ Phelan is a tillage advisor based in Tipperary and is a member of the ACA and ITCA

