Avoid knee-jerk reactions: How to weigh up the pros and cons of growing winter barley

Lessons: If your winter barley performed poorly this year, try to work out why. Photo: Roger Jones

Ten months out from harvest 2023, plans are already taking shape for next year’s cropping mix.

Winter oilseed rape crops are now drilled and by all accounts the area will be at least similar to 2022. Winter wheat crops performed well for many growers, as did winter oats, so the areas of these crops will be largely similar too.

But many farmers were disappointed by the performance of winter barley, and before making a decision for next year, growers need to consider the poor yields, poor aphid control and the performance of spring crops.

Many said spring barley out-performed winter crops, with much less cost and risk. Farmers are nervous about growing winter barley, especially given the price of fertiliser.

Our provisional Costs and Returns for 2023 show that winter barley will cost €300-400/ha more to grow than spring barley, so many will wait until they see what is going to happen to prices in the spring before deciding to drill.

Of course, it’s rare that two years the same, so while winter barley was the poor relation in 2022, it could be a different story in 2023.

Where crops performed poorly in 2022, sit down and try to figure out why. Here are a few factors that may have had an impact:

■ Drilling too early — some crops were drilled in mid to late September; this increases disease and lodging pressure and makes BYDV more difficult to control.

■ Second cereal slot — second wheats are nearly a thing of the past, given the cost of growing winter wheat, so winter barley has been grown on many farms in that slot. Barley can also suffer from take-all, which can be exaggerated by early drilling.

■ Weeds — grass weeds were evident in some crops, with the likes of bromes and wild oats competing for light and resources.

■ P&K holidays — with the price of fertiliser, many growers cut the amount of phosphorous and potassium applied to crops. Where soil indices were low or pH was very high, this could have impacted crop growth and development during the spring.

■ Tank mixing — the lists of products going into tank mixes seem to be getting longer by the year. Some crops were scorched in March and April from too many chemicals being applied at the same time; barley crops usually don’t recover from this.

■ Disease control — many growers went from a three-spray strategy to two-spray, and while disease levels were generally low, some crops did suffer, especially from ramularia late on.

■ Spray timings — the change to a two-spray strategy did affect the timings of the fungicide applications, with the final one applied far too late in some cases. Again recently I was questioned at a group meeting about the last timing at awns emerging. Trials consistently show that up to 0.4t/ha are lost by delaying that application by two weeks or until the heads are flowering.

■ Ramularia — 2022 seemed to be a high ramularia year and the loss of chlorothalonil was keenly felt, although folpet in a mixture with an azole does give a reasonable response.

When making your decision as to how much winter barley to grow, if any, remember the other benefits: extra straw, earlier harvest, spreading the workload, plus it’s a good entry crop for winter oilseed rape etc.

Where winter barley did perform well in 2022, it was generally in good rotations and received organic manures or the recommended levels of N, P and K.

Later-drilled crops — ie October-planted — also seemed to perform better, with less disease early on and less BYDV in them, which in turn reduced the growing costs.

So weigh up all the pros and cons of growing winter barley, and look back at the long-term averages of the crop on the farm before making a decision.

Knee-jerk reactions, and basing decisions solely on what happened solely in the previous harvest, rarely work out.

Shay Phelan is a Teagasc crops and potato specialist, based at Oak Park, Co Carlow