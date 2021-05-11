Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Andrew Bergin: At last, a scheme that can deliver maximum benefit to pollinators without disrupting farmers

The Protecting Farmland Pollinators Project aims to devel op systems that reward farmers based on results, such as improved pollinator numbers, cleaner water or nesting sites for endangered birds

Goals: The Protecting Farmland Pollinators Project aims to allow biodiversity to co-exist within a productive farming system Expand

Close

Goals: The Protecting Farmland Pollinators Project aims to allow biodiversity to co-exist within a productive farming system

Goals: The Protecting Farmland Pollinators Project aims to allow biodiversity to co-exist within a productive farming system

Goals: The Protecting Farmland Pollinators Project aims to allow biodiversity to co-exist within a productive farming system

Andrew Bergin

“The Protecting Farmland Pollinators Project is about small actions that will allow biodiversity to co-exist within a productive farming system.

"We want to encourage all farmers to provide small wildlife habitats for pollinators, in terms of food, safety, and shelter, on their farms.”

Most Watched

Privacy