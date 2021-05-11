Andrew Bergin: At last, a scheme that can deliver maximum benefit to pollinators without disrupting farmers

“The Protecting Farmland Pollinators Project is about small actions that will allow biodiversity to co-exist within a productive farming system.

"We want to encourage all farmers to provide small wildlife habitats for pollinators, in terms of food, safety, and shelter, on their farms.”

This first paragraph of the first annual report of the project represents an important shift in the approach to agri-environmental schemes.

Up to now, eco schemes have been described as ‘prescription-based’.

I have participated in various REPS and GLAS schemes over the last 25 years and have carried out many actions that benefited the environment and others that were, at best, pointless.

The environmental benefits of the hedges I planted are easy to see; the point of lining them with barbed wire on my stockless farm is less so.

My commitment under the schemes was to carry out the prescribed measures, record them and make them available for inspection, and for this I was paid annually. The real value of the payments has reduced greatly over the years but they are still welcome.

Some studies of this type of scheme have concluded that their environmental impact has been negligible and so the focus of eco schemes is now shifting to the ‘end’ rather than the ‘means’.

The Pollinators Project is one of a number of projects in Ireland funded by the European Innovation Partnership, which is developing an alternative ‘results-based’ approach.

The objective of the projects is to devel op systems that reward farmers based on the actual results achieved, whether that is improved pollinator numbers, cleaner water in a river catchment or nesting sites for endangered birds.

The farmers work with experts in the disciplines to develop and test ways to achieve the objectives.

This shared goal creates a very different dynamic within a scheme and the synergy of farmers’ intimate knowledge of their land and the outside expertise can create meaningful schemes with lasting benefits.

I am a member of the steering group of the Pollinators Project and my farm participates in it. Last week we held an online training session where 32 farmers worked though the scorecard they will use to rate their own farms.

This year the farmer, in consultation with the project manager, generates a pollinator score for the farm, and a payment is made based on this score.

Photographic evidence of the actions taken is submitted and farms are subject to inspection, so there was a lively session as farmers worked out exactly what was required.

Habitat

As the project progresses, the farmers will complete their scores alone, based on the quantity and quality of pollinator-friendly habitat on the farm. If the habitat increases they are paid more and if it reduces they get less; this is what results-based means.

It is a collaboration where each side gains an appreciation of the abilities and limitations of the other as they work to a common objective.

This is a pilot project and I don’t suppose it will be possible to have this level of engagement if it is launched nationally.

I am convinced that this process can develop a scheme that delivers the maximum benefit to pollinators with the minimum impediment to commercial farming, where farmers are free to choose the measures that suit their farm and disposition, with confidence that the rewards are for actual improvements achieved.

There has been talk recently of World Trade Organization restrictions on CAP that would limit eco-payments to farmers to compensation for costs incurred or income foregone.

As eco-payments are to be funded by cuts to the existing budget, this approach would make it impossible for farmers to recoup this 20 to 30pc cut in funding.

The farmers have their pockets picked, then get a chance to get the money back if they join schemes that require them to spend it again, but with a focus on procedures not results. I cannot see this working well for farmers or for the environment.

On a brighter note, the Festival of Farmland Biodiversity runs all this month with a great range of activities and resources on the Biodiversity Ireland website and, if that is not enough for you, May 20 is also World Bee Day.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare