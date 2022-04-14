Andrew Bergin: Why reducing crop inputs is like taking screws out of a plane — if you remove enough it will eventually crash

The 15mm of rain in the past week was very welcome, and the bit of kindness in temperatures is even more so.

I was run out of a field by a hail shower recently and two days later the hail was still lying in shady corners. With some exceptions it has felt like a cool spring, and crops are fine but not forward.

Spring barley, wheat and peas were all sown here in the last week of March, and the barley was nicely up in two weeks, but the rest are slower to emerge.

Soil conditions were lovely but the drill was at its best to deal with heavy covers, and fields for peas were flailed before sowing as any lumps left on the ground would have found their way onto the combine knife when the peas, inevitably, lodge.

Flailing very dry material is faster and cheaper than I thought and I was sorry I hadn’t done more of it.

Winter cereals have had a growth regulator but no herbicide as I don’t like to spray when crops are stressed with frost and reckon that weeds get tough in those conditions anyway — I plan to do it soon.

Winter wheat and oats have had about 115kg of nitrogen, and rape is finished at 140kg. Spring barley and wheat are on 105kg, and the question is where to go from here on cereals.

Reducing crop inputs is like taking screws out of a plane — it will keep flying for a while but if you remove enough screws it will eventually crash.

A tonne of CAN should produce about 16t of wheat but the last kilos applied don’t yield as much as the first ones. Calculating the marginal rate of return on extra nitrogen is always tricky, and the stakes have never been so high.

Grain prices for the coming harvest are the highest I have ever seen, but the rises are dwarfed by the rise in fertiliser prices.

A tonne of green wheat last harvest sold for about the price that I had paid for a tonne of CAN; at current prices it will take 3t of wheat to pay for that tonne of CAN this year.

That works out at around 12kg of wheat to pay for 1kg of nitrogen, or 250kg/ha to pay for 20kg of nitrogen.

The weather is the biggest variable outside my control and drought is a real threat on light land. No amount of nitrogen will produce yield if there is not enough water.

In the right year that extra 20kg of nitrogen will pay for itself several times over and I am lucky enough to have it in the yard. In the wrong one — as two of the last four have been — it won’t, and this year I have no idea what will be the cost of replacing the nitrogen I have in stock.

I have equally little clue of the value of grain in a year’s time.

Weather over the next two weeks will make my mind up on how far I push crops. Then I can knuckle down to worrying about whether to sell grain forward.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare