Andrew Bergin: Why reducing crop inputs is like taking screws out of a plane — if you remove enough it will eventually crash

Grain prices for the coming harvest are the highest I have ever seen, but the rises are dwarfed by the rise in fertiliser prices

Finding the right balance: Andrew Bergin says, 'Winter wheat and oats have had about 115kg of nitrogen, and rape is finished at 140kg. Spring barley and wheat are on 105kg, and the question is where to go from here on cereals.' Photo: Roger Jones

Close

Andrew Bergin

The 15mm of rain in the past week was very welcome, and the bit of kindness in temperatures is even more so.

I was run out of a field by a hail shower recently and two days later the hail was still lying in shady corners. With some exceptions it has felt like a cool spring, and crops are fine but not forward.

