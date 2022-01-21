Andrew Bergin: We need to know what to do when our neighbours break the rules

Before Christmas I spoke to a man who was in great distress as his neighbour, who farms next door to him, was cutting down rows of mature trees and removing hedges.

The neighbour ignored requests to stop what he was doing, and the man was reluctant to report him.

And if he had wanted to report him, he was not sure how he should pursue the legal route.

Was he looking at a civil or a criminal offence and what is the difference anyway? Would the Gardaí intervene, or would he need to get a court order to stop the work?

These are questions that most people hope never to have to deal with, particularly where a neighbour or family is involved.

So how do farmers know exactly what they are permitted to do in a case like this and how do their neighbours know if they are operating within the rules?

Without access to practical guides to environmental legislation it is very hard for either side to know if an offence is being committed.

Equally, without clear procedures and appropriate remedies it is difficult to deal with offences.

In recent interview barrister Cliona Kimber of the Climate Bar Association described how bodies such as the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Private Residential Tenancies Board (PRTB) are dealing with similar issues.

The PRTB website provides clear and comprehensive information on tenancies for both tenants and property owners and offers a range of remedies from mediation through to tribunals, all designed to be faster, more effective and less intimidating than more formal court proceedings.

The WRC takes a similar approach to employment disputes, and both are statutory bodies funded by the exchequer.

Ms Kimber drew attention to the absence of any such body for the environment and suggested that novel approaches, such as a penalty points type of system, be considered.

Environmental legislation is not going away and farmers need clear guidance on their rights and obligations.

Offences should be dealt with quickly and proportionately, and vexatious complaints should not interfere with the running of a farm.

Workplaces and tenancies are complex and deeply personal subjects, so it is reasonable to expect that equal resources devoted to a similar approach to farming and the environment would be just as successful as the WRC and PRTB are.

The farming community should be active in the establishment of such a body to ensure it is fair and effective without exposing them to unnecessary disruption.

The trees and hedges mentioned earlier are gone now. The landscape has taken a hit and the man will be paid for the timber, but it is hard to see the actions improving his farm in the long run.

Maybe this is none of my business and maybe it is — I need a better way to find that out and deal with it.

Ultimately, all farmers pay for the transgressions of the few, whether through the latter gaining a competitive advantage by their actions or through their bringing the wrath of the public and the legislators upon all of us.

Our defence of our methods of farming and our way of life will be far more robust if we don’t appear to be looking the other way as our neighbours break the rules.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare