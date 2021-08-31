Farming

Farming

Andrew Bergin: We need to bring back the meitheal that used to keep the countryside humming

You can run a decent-sized tillage farm single-handed for most of the year but the harvest is different – and labour is hard to source. Rural communities coming together to help each other out would be an ideal solution

Seasonal peak: Harvesting barley and oats in the shadow of the Rock of Cashel. Photo: David Moloney Expand

Seasonal peak: Harvesting barley and oats in the shadow of the Rock of Cashel. Photo: David Moloney

Andrew Bergin

Weather, yields and prices are the components of a successful harvest, and 2021 will be remembered as a pretty good one.

There was plenty of rain in the mid-section but the harvest has been topped and tailed by fine, dry conditions.

Settled, reliable weather allows work to be planned in a logical sequence, giving better results for less effort and expense.

