Andrew Bergin: We need to bring back the meitheal that used to keep the countryside humming

Weather, yields and prices are the components of a successful harvest, and 2021 will be remembered as a pretty good one.

There was plenty of rain in the mid-section but the harvest has been topped and tailed by fine, dry conditions.

Settled, reliable weather allows work to be planned in a logical sequence, giving better results for less effort and expense.

In broken weather every chance has to be grabbed even if, for instance, grain moistures are higher than you want.

This is because they might be even worse when you get the next chance, and crop quality may have deteriorated.

This incurs higher drying charges and can result in grain not meeting contract specifications, which often impose a maximum moisture.

This high-moisture grain also needs to be dried quickly or it may spoil.

Straw is a lot trickier too and it loses quality and volume if it lies on the ground for weeks on end. There is extra work in turning it and a lot more damage to wet soils.

And the sowing of cover crops is delayed for valuable weeks.

Proper fine weather feels like farming in France, where you will see combines parked up on the headland on Friday evening and not started again until some time on Monday.

It takes a lot less combine capacity to harvest in these conditions, and wear and tear is greatly reduced when dry straw and grain are going through machines instead of material resembling porridge and wet thatch.

A dry harvest needs a lot less labour too and allows much more efficient use of the help available. In our typical stop-start harvest, you quickly run out of meaningful jobs around the yard.

You can run a decent-sized tillage farm single-handed for most of the year but the harvest is different. Grain has to be drawn away from the combine but only on the days that it is cutting, and even then only in the hours that it is cutting.

If I am lucky enough to find a driver for the job, what are the chances of them finding that schedule attractive?

Some fields are accessible for trucks but with HGV drivers even scarcer than good weather, this is also harder to organise.

If my haulier is taking grain from my shed, his truck is only stopped while I am loading and his daily output is high and predictable.

Even in ideal conditions it will take me four or five times as long to fill a trailer with the combine.

If the weather is broken I will not know when I will start or stop, so it is hardly surprising that hauliers are not keen to draw from combines.

Pandemic Unemployment Payments are not helping labour issues this year, but a lot of the problem is really ageing farmers without successors.

We can try to work with agricultural and haulage contractors, but they face a lot of the same difficulties with this seasonal peak.

Maybe we need to look at a bit of the meitheal that used to keep the countryside humming.

But this minute the sun is shining and the fields are mostly cleared. Full marks to this harvest for yield and prices and half marks for weather.

Meatloaf settled for two out of three so we won’t complain when we are scoring two and a half.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare