Andrew Bergin: We deserve to bask in the glory of a rare handy harvest

We have had early harvests before (I’m pretty sure 1995 was one) but I don’t remember getting through one with such ease as this year.

Before congratulating myself too much, it’s important to remember that for some people the exceptional conditions led to fires and loss of crops and machines.

But most of us avoided the usual hardships this year. Instead of the smash-and-grab attempts to cut between showers, we enjoyed runs of long fine days.

I normally triangulate between three weather apps in a vain attempt to have the right machine in the right field when there is a chance to do a few hours’ work. But this year I even stopped for lunch on a couple of days.

The number of hours the combine ran is well below average, and diesel use is down even further, which is very welcome in the first year that it has cost me more than €1,000 to fill its tank.

It takes a lot less energy to move warm, dry material through a machine than it does to handle damp, sulky grain and straw.

Wear and tear on the machine is also much reduced.

The same applies to balers: my contractor’s bale probe could not even register a moisture reading on barley straw. This very dry straw, along with the extra nutrients contained in immature straw from rapidly ripened crops, gives a very high-quality product for buyers this winter.

There are issues with grain moisture every harvest, and often with temperature too. The latter is usually from damp grain heating in trailers and sheds before it can be got to a dryer.

With several harvest days in July and August when air temperatures exceeded 30°C, grain was coming off combines at closer to 40°C, and grain cooling was a new topic of discussion on weigh-bridges.

Another novel topic was the calculation of weight losses as grain moistures dropped close to single-digit percentages at times.

Who knows when we will see this again, but it needs to be looked at in future agreements between growers and trade.

Unilateral moves in mid-harvest to change trade terms are not a way to do business, and neither is the imposition of energy levies by one party.

Everybody is paying more for energy but I don’t have the luxury of extracting a levy from my diesel or fertiliser suppliers, so I can’t really endure one from my customers.

Soils are exceptionally warm and dry and I have just finished rolling oilseed rape and cover crops sown in the past week.

Despite the very early harvesting I did not feel happy sowing anything until there was a prospect of rain or I was getting close to the end of August.

With the heat in the ground, a bit of moisture should bring crops along rapidly so it will be interesting to see how they are in three or four weeks’ time compared to a more normal year.

No harvest is perfect, and like anyone else I have my regrets about this one. But I feel it is important to celebrate the wins and take some satisfaction in a job well done.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare