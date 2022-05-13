Andrew Bergin: Too many environmental experts airily dismiss the good work we farmers do for nature

The Festival of Farmland Biodiversity is on for the whole month of May.

It’s a time of year when nature is bursting at the seams, and the National Biodiversity Data Centre wants to highlight what farmers are doing to protect and encourage wildlife.

Observing and putting a value on the nature on our farms should not be left to the experts. This is important for nature now, and in the future it will also become very important for our incomes.

Sometimes waiting for a spanking is worse than the actual spanking, and right now there is a danger that the authors of the new Eco Schemes will treat us like bold children.

Experts have been described as ‘people who know more and more about less and less’, and some environmental scientists have little or no contact with farmers.

Last November EU funding supported the publication of an assessment of draft Eco Schemes proposed by Member States, written by a number of environmental and wildlife NGOs.

While their perspective is valuable, their assessments are undermined by some fundamental flaws which neatly illustrate the need for better promotion of our environmental achievements by us farmers.

For instance, no-till crop establishment is airily dismissed in the assessment as having limited benefits and even possible disadvantages arising from its use of herbicides.

My own experience is completely different, with the range and number of birds on no-till land vastly increased over ploughed land.

To me it looks like residues are left on the surface where birds can feed, and cover crops growing over the winter are providing both food and shelter.

Also, I don’t know how appropriate it is for the assessment to criticise herbicide use when comparing no-till with conventional crop establishment systems rather than organic ones.

I have huge admiration for the specialist knowledge of bird experts and I don’t doubt the sincerity of the opinions expressed. My personal experience, however, is completely at odds with their position on this subject, which is likely to be counter-productive.

This is a serious problem as the EU can be expected to pay attention to reports that it finances, even when conclusions are based on poorly informed assumptions rather than the evidence on the ground.

On the other hand, there are plenty of environmental scientists, including the ones at the National Biodiversity Data Centre, who are happy to inform, encourage and collaborate with farmers.

Their approach is to look for ways to improve environmental outcomes, without a lot of the ideological baggage some of their peers bring to the table.

As farmers, we should take all opportunities to share our experiences with them, both to improve the natural environment and to inform Eco Schemes that will be more effective and less intrusive.

By celebrating the diversity of nature on our farms, the National Biodiversity Data Centre demonstrates the important work already being done by farmers, making us part of the solution and not just the problem.

Have a look around your farm and give yourself credit for what is already there.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare