Andrew Bergin: Think non-binary: spectrum of approaches to farming doesn’t fit neatly into ‘organic’ and ‘conventional’ labels

BioFarm event can help break down artificial divide between organic and non-organic

Andrew Bergin says 'BioFarm 2021 is a chance to put away the knives and celebrate how much all farmers have in common'. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Andrew Bergin says 'BioFarm 2021 is a chance to put away the knives and celebrate how much all farmers have in common'. Photo: Alf Harvey

Andrew Bergin

The National Organic Training Skillnet is a great organisation but it could possibly do with a better name.

Apart from its acronym, NOTS, being a bit negative, the name is also much narrower than the actual focus of its activities and may put off people who could really benefit from its services.

Actually, ‘NOTS’ probably sums up how many farmers see organics: you must NOT do this or that, you must NOT use all the stuff you used to, and so on.

