Andrew Bergin: Straight carrots are not any tastier than crooked ones and they do far more damage to soil

According to the Corporate Finance Institute, “ESG is a framework that helps stakeholders understand how an organisation is managing risks and opportunities related to environmental, social and governance criteria (sometimes called ESG factors).”

And corporate finance is what really drives ESG, although in theory it is also a way for consumers to gauge the righteousness of an organisation they are giving their money to.

ESG was a very big deal for a few years but it has had a rough ride recently, with some blaming its simplistic avoidance of investment in fossil fuels and nuclear energy for leaving them heavily dependent on Russian oil and gas.

ESG is a concern for farmers too as it is driving the sustainability initiatives that many buyers of our produce are introducing.

Carbon footprint is usually their foundation and from there they creep into other areas.

One third of all investments are managed with some element of ESG focus and this is the audience for the performative environmentalism. The Ukraine war has shown that it is a fickle audience and, having pivoted on energy security, we should be alert to the possibility of the same happening with food supply.

Regenerative farming and biodiversity are common themes in ESG and I have nothing against them in principle. Biodiversity is desirable on farms but is not always compatible with the purity and homogeneity that are still demanded in the produce we supply.

For instance, straight carrots are not any tastier than crooked ones and they do far more damage to soil.

If you have to turn the top 20cm of a field into stone-free flour you will destroy any life in the soil. Crops grown like this need maximum inputs as the field is just an inert medium and it can take years to recover.

Should the customers be educated to expect less uniformity from more sustainable food? The wine industry thrives on regional and annual variation in its product but, in my experience, large brewers want absolute consistency so this is what maltsters demand of barley growers.

I want to grow my barley in a more diverse and sustainable environment but either I have to pay for that in a potentially lower price or my customer has to show more flexibility.

ESG would be a lot more meaningful if businesses explained this to customers and promoted the merits of diversity through the whole supply chain.

It’s not that the notion of ESG is inherently bad; it’s just that, as ever with a large number of farmers and a small number of buyers, the power is not in the farmers’ hands.

We are nominally equal partners in the schemes, which are generally voluntary so far, but are the only people around the table who are not being paid to be there.

Some of the schemes are less cynical than others and could offer meaningful help in the move to regenerative farming.

But their record of durability is not great and several I have been involved with have had multiple changes of personnel and emphasis or have evaporated entirely.

Farms are usually very small businesses, mostly run by one person, who cannot attend meetings and field days with various customers several days a week and hope to get through their workload.

At a time when we are grappling with seismic changes in CAP and other regulations, I urge buyers to show more commitment, flexibility and clarity if they want us to take their ESG initiatives seriously.

​Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare