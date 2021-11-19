Andrew Bergin: Rising fertiliser costs might actually be a good thing for farmers in the long term

Using less synthesised nitrogen could end up saving us more money by cutting down our need for other fertilisers and herbicides, and improving soil life
Chopping straw last harvest looks smarter now that fertiliser prices are going through the roof — and so does sowing covers into overwintered stubble to capture nutrients.
But even if I need a bit less of it, I have to face the same rising costs as anyone else for fertiliser, as well as all my other inputs.
There is little I can do to affect the prices of my inputs or my outputs, but I can look at what influence inputs have on outputs.
Last harvest I produced around 10t/ha of wheat with 150kg/ha of nitrogen, which cost €1/kg. If that N now costs €2.50/kg, my N spend per tonne of wheat produced will rise from €15 to €38.
Right now forward feed grain prices for next harvest are about where this year’s prices finished, so the margin from my crop of wheat will reduce by €230/ha, or about €100/ac.
I can sell grain forward for next harvest at this year’s prices but it is much harder to buy fertiliser for the spring, and €2.50/kg may well be an optimistic price.
I have been looking at work done by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board in the UK, where they calculate optimum N rates for a crop of wheat based on a break-even ratio (BER), which is the number of kilos of wheat it takes to buy a kilo of N.
Their standard figure of 5 was not far out in 2021 but for 2022 the number looks more like 12.
As N is applied to a crop, each extra kilo produces a smaller yield increase, and the economic optimum is defined as the point at which the value of extra grain produced ceases to exceed the cost of the extra N applied.
The BER represents the relationship between grain and fertiliser prices, and as it rises the optimum amount of N falls.
AHDB’s work suggests that a BER rise from 5 to 12 justifies a reduction in N of 70kg/ha. That sounds like a lot and it will be interesting to hear what figures are being suggested in Ireland.
This reduction will not give me the same margin on my crops that I had this year, but using any more will only reduce the margin further.
However, using less N will do more than just reduce the cost of that input.
If I aim at lower yield for maximum margin, I am also going to save on P and K, as the smaller crop will need less of them.
There will a lot less N to grow weeds too, so I can make savings on herbicides.
I don’t want my crops to be too lean and hungry, but if they are less flabby I expect there will be less disease around so here’s some more savings.
A lot less synthetic inputs on my crops is also going to give the life in my soil a boost and move it a bit closer to being able to cycle nutrients efficiently, further reducing the long-term dependency on synthetics.
It’s not easy to see cost increases as a good thing but in this case, by reducing the risk of cutting inputs, they may be the start of a virtuous cycle.
Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare