Andrew Bergin: Our insecticides are becoming obsolete and we need solutions fast

It is 60 years since Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring was first published. Depending on the point of view, the book was variously praised or blamed for kicking off the environmental movement, as it warned of the ecological damage being done by DDT, an insecticide that had been widely-used since the 1940s.

The controversy stirred by the book is usually credited with the eventual ban on the use of DDT in the USA in 1972, although it took the EEC a further 11 years to introduce a complete ban on its agricultural use.

Silent Spring drew attention to lack of testing of the environmental impact of this very persistent chemical and of its movement through the food chain. Carson’s approach was considered radical and even hysterical at that time, even though she called for an end to its indiscriminate use rather than an outright ban.

Expand Close Silent Spring / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Silent Spring

Climatologist Michael E Mann writes about the character assassination of Carson in his recent book The New Climate War. Carson was widely vilified, even to the extent of being blamed for malaria deaths arising from the removal of DDT as a means to control mosquitoes.

However, Mann maintains that the chemical was in fact becoming steadily less effective as mosquitoes became resistant to it, and that this, rather than the environmental damage, is the reason it was eventually phased out.

The risk of resistance developing was one of the reasons that Carson wanted to see more control of the use of DDT.

Read More

DDT belongs to the family of organo-chlorine pesticides, most of which have by now been withdrawn due to their persistence in the environment and their toxicity to wildlife.

Farmers now have a very limited range of insecticides available, and the benefits of the withdrawal of the nastier ones are evident in the numbers of hawks and buzzards around our farms now.

But the reduction in the range of insecticides available has greatly increased the risk of resistance to the remaining ones. As all insecticides approved for use on cereals in Ireland are from the same family, once resistance to them develops, there is effectively no chemical control.

As aphids become resistant to a product, its continued use will select for resistant insects by only controlling susceptible populations.

The toxicity of these products to natural predators of the target insects and to other pollinators further compounds the damage.

Read More

Fine weather in late September makes this a major issue for cereal growers.

Barley yellow dwarf virus took a heavy toll on a lot of promising crops last harvest. As the virus is spread by aphids, which are poorly controlled by insecticides, we are advised to delay sowing so that cooler weather will have reduced their populations by the time crops emerge. However, little or no frost last winter allowed aphids to feed on crops throughout the season.

Anyway, it is risky to delay sowing on heavier land as a wet October could make it very hard to get crops in later; and the same land will be slow to dry in spring if the winter window is missed.

Some virus-resistant varieties are coming on the market, but growers are mostly not yet ready to sow them everywhere.

With the bulk of these early-sown crops at risk, there will be a temptation to use the insecticides. Even without resistance, aphids are controlled by sprays for no more than a week, so another mild winter would need multiple applications to have any hope of controlling the virus, further accelerating resistance.

As insecticides are very cheap, the immediate cost of this to growers will be small. With fertiliser getting even more expensive, the need to protect crops feels more pressing than ever, so there are difficult choices to be made as we try to balance the longer-term and shorter-term consequences of our actions.

Read More

If the insecticides are soon to be obsolete then we need to rapidly research and develop other means to protect our crops.

As well as resistant varieties, we will have to look at cultural controls like rotations and predator banks.

We need to prepare for change, which is always challenging; we had better be ready to kiss a few frogs in our search for a prince.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare