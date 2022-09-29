Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Andrew Bergin: Our insecticides are becoming obsolete and we need solutions fast

Increasing resistance is being compounded by a mild September… as well as resistant varieties, we need to look at cultural controls like rotations and predator banks 

Concerns: As all insecticides approved for use on cereals are from the same family, once resistance develops, there is effectively no chemical control Expand
Silent Spring Expand

Close

Concerns: As all insecticides approved for use on cereals are from the same family, once resistance develops, there is effectively no chemical control

Concerns: As all insecticides approved for use on cereals are from the same family, once resistance develops, there is effectively no chemical control

Silent Spring

Silent Spring

/

Concerns: As all insecticides approved for use on cereals are from the same family, once resistance develops, there is effectively no chemical control

Andrew Bergin

It is 60 years since Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring was first published. Depending on the point of view, the book was variously praised or blamed for kicking off the environmental movement, as it warned of the ecological damage being done by DDT, an insecticide that had been widely-used since the 1940s.

The controversy stirred by the book is usually credited with the eventual ban on the use of DDT in the USA in 1972, although it took the EEC a further 11 years to introduce a complete ban on its agricultural use.

Most Watched

Privacy