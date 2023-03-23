Andrew Bergin: For decades we have treated soil as an adversary, to be battered into submission – but now we need it as an ally

There was no small irony in wading ankle-deep in muck at Teagasc’s recent Farming for Soil Health Day in Johnstown Castle.

Running a research farm must have a whole different set of challenges to running a commercial one, but we are all at the mercy of the weather.

Teagasc has enormous knowledge and expertise in Irish soils, even if this has not always seemed to be at the centre of its advice to farmers. It is over 70 years since research started in Johnstown Castle and our soils have been through a lot in that time.

The production of synthetic nitrogen came from arms research during World War II, an event that left millions of hungry people in need of all the productivity it offered.

Mechanisation allowed farmers to harness the new input, and plant breeding contributed to an explosion in farm output.

For a time we were able to develop pesticides as fast as problems arose, and for decades the soil was treated more or less as a host for our technologies.

The bell has rung on this game of chemical whack-a-mole and we are farming with fewer and fewer synthetic inputs and strict usage limits on the remaining ones.

If farming went too far in one direction, we can be fairly sure that the reaction will be equal and opposite, and some of the consequences are going to be painful — and not only to farmers.

There seems to a presumption that the high outputs of recent decades will be maintained while farming adjusts — or that food will just come from somewhere else.

But raging against the unfairness of regulation won’t change the fundamentals.

We have treated soil almost as an adversary, to be battered into submission and made to take its medicine. Now we need it as an ally, and our agricultural education and experience have left us poorly equipped to nurture it.

The growth of regenerative agriculture in Ireland has been farmer-led and has mostly met with indifference if not hostility from the establishment.

Inertia may be a bigger cause of this than the cynical protection of a lucrative status quo, but inertia can be overcome and momentum is definitely building.

Soil is the key to regenerative farming and the breadth and depth of knowledge displayed in Johnstown Castle were stunning.

It felt like a parallel universe where farmers have been trying to figure out the practicalities of the puzzle that soil can be, while over in the next dimension, Teagasc is doing serious research into all these physical, chemical and biological components and building on a bank of knowledge that stretches back to the National Soil Survey of the 1960s.

This feels like the moment for collaboration. Researchers need to be released from their silos to develop systems-based approaches that look at complex farming situations.

Farmers will wean themselves off the bottle if they are offered palatable solid food. And advisors have to cast off the stabiliser wheels of hiding behind a solution in a bottle and work with farmers so some actual farming happens.

All change involves risk and we need to recognise that and decide how the its cost is to be covered.

BASE Ireland will hold its own festival of soils in Maynooth on July 4. Soil Dependence 2023 will feature talks, workshops, field demonstrations and a range of exhibitors involved in every aspect of regenerative farming.

Whether you are wondering where to start or want to share your long experience, this is the place to be if you are interested in rebuilding your soil.

And fingers crossed for better weather than we had in Wexford.

​

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare