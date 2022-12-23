Andrew Bergin: Embrace the darkness and do your bit for the natural world

‘There’s a grand stretch in the evenings,” we are hearing already. With mid-winter behind us, the burden of darkness will gradually lift.

As farmers we are connected to the rhythms of the seasons and, particularly as tillage farmers, our levels of activity decline as the days shorten. But even the ploughman eventually wants to get working again.

When Thomas Edison invented the lightbulb, at the flick of a switch we mastered the darkness. But with power came responsibility.

Rural electrification in Ireland is well within living memory and the people who lived through it will tell you that it transformed life like no other development.

As diurnal organisms, humans depend on light to find food, shelter and a mate — the fundamentals of life. Nothing that came before could hold a candle to the instant, bright, clean lightbulb. And now the cheaper, brighter and cooler LED has us dreaming up ever more ways to illuminate the world.

In farming we use the lightbulb to squeeze more eggs out of our hens and milk out of our cows, as well growing plants outside their normal seasons.

Our own working days are extended or even flipped entirely by shift work. Great for getting work done, although messing with our natural day and night rhythms may cause us sleep and other health issues.

But most of the creatures we share the planet with are nocturnal, depending on some degree of darkness for the same vital functions that we need light for. Their experience of our capacity to conquer darkness is in many ways the opposite of ours.

Imagine how compromised we would be if our light was reduced in the ways that we have reduced darkness for those who depend on it, including moths, bats, owls and migrating birds.

The moth circling the flame has been going on since man mastered fire, and in the days of candles it wasn’t a big deal.

Nocturnal moths navigate by the light of the moon; keeping its distant glow in the same part of their field of vision allows them travel in straight lines. Bring that light up close, like a street lamp or a yard light, and the same instinct to keep it in the corner of his eye has the moth spinning around and around, going nowhere.

So he doesn’t get to feed on the flowers and they are not pollinated by him.

So as light proliferates it gets harder for moths to get from their nests to their food without diversion, and such interruptions are repeated right across the nocturnal world.

It has been suggested that light pollution contributes as much to ecosystem destruction as all agricultural activity, although I expect there are people who will argue that with you until the sun comes up.

A night-time satellite picture of the Earth does show that the glow is mainly from urban areas so it is nice, for a change, that farmers are not considered the main culprit in an environmental catastrophe.

But if we are going to be the ones wagging fingers this time, we should probably tidy up our own operations.

Without going back to stumbling around in the dark, there are ways we can reduce light pollution around our farms and homes fairly painlessly, and save a little electricity.

Dark Sky Ireland’s website has a lot of tips on how lighting can be adjusted to cause less interference with other creatures without reducing its effectiveness.

Timers, motion sensors, pointing lights down instead of out or up and reducing the power of lights are all either free or cost-neutral in the very short term. It is mostly work we can do ourselves and could be attended to before the year gets too hectic.

As we celebrate the New Year and increasing daylight, let’s reflect on the importance of darkness to the vast majority of organisms that, quite literally, see the world differently

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare