Andrew Bergin: Direct payments are essential, not just a bonus — we can’t keep losing out

What are direct payments paying for? As farmers we tend not to ask in case they might be taken away, but there are now a few good reasons why we might want to clear this up.

Without a clear basis for the payments, they are hard to defend.

Payments have already reduced, so does this mean that whatever it was that we were doing to deserve the payments is now less valued than it was?

Or is it that we are doing less of it than we used to? We have payment caps and convergence, which are designed to distribute payments more evenly and that sounds fair — but it is only fair if we deserve them equally.

And until we know what the payments are for, we can’t make a call on that. By letting this slide, we leave ourselves open to having other lobbies decide what they are for and determine what we should do to merit them.

The precarious supply of food from a banjaxed European agriculture after World War Two motivated the foundation of the European Economic Community which eventually became the EU.

Read More

Its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) subsidised the production of commodities that were in short supply, but decades of incremental policy changes led to payments being decoupled from production without a really clear rationale for continuing them.

Farmers are not the only vested interest that has been content to benefit from the payment; others include banks, suppliers to the industry and the army of bureaucrats who administer CAP.

In the early days of CAP the environment was less of a concern than feeding hungry people was. It is now, quite rightly, a very big concern and the EU seems to have decided that this must be what all that money was being given to farmers for and it is time we were made to account for it.

Broadly speaking the next CAP will take 25pc of existing payments away but allow farmers to recoup them by participating in Eco Schemes to protect and enhance the environment.

I quite like the environment and thought this was plan so crazy it just might work, but a recent Teagasc meeting held to explain the proposals has opened my eyes.

In fact I cannot recoup the lost 25pc of the payments because Eco Schemes will only compensate for income lost or cost incurred in meeting their requirements; at best I can come out evens by joining them.

And that is before possible penalties which could exceed the value of the Eco payments and before taking account of likely delays to payments arising from the schemes.

On current DAFM form, queries to farmers will first arrive in the days running up to payment dates, leaving them with a choice of rolling over and accepting the reductions (never increases) or having all their payments delayed indefinitely while appealing the reductions.

The payments are an essential part of the farm economy and not just a bonus.

For many sectors they are regularly the only net farm income, and in a bad year they may not all be retained on the farm, so joining an Eco Scheme that can only jeopardise the payments would be madness.

And it really gets interesting if entitlements are being leased with land. There is some talk of defining what an active farmer is, but no obvious appetite to grasp this nettle.

Read More

Tax relief on long-term leases has been to the benefit of many inactive farmers.

Will the actively farming tenants be expected to pass on Eco Scheme payments to the rentier class that these reliefs have created, all the time taking all the risk and doing all the work?

It is time to stop tiptoeing around the purpose of direct payments and nail down what they have historically been for and what they will be for in future.

Otherwise one lobby group after another will decide it for us and we will enter a spiral of increasing obligations to qualify for diminishing payments.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare