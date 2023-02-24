Farming

Andrew Bergin: Customers need to be educated to expect less uniformity from more sustainable food

Buyers must show more commitment, flexibility and clarity if they want us to take their ESG initiatives seriously

Case in point: &lsquo;Straight carrots are not any tastier than crooked ones and they do far more damage to soil&rsquo;. Photo: Getty Expand

Andrew Bergin

According to the Corporate Finance Institute, “ESG is a framework that helps stakeholders understand how an organisation is managing risks and opportunities related to environmental, social and governance criteria (sometimes called ESG factors).”

And corporate finance is what really drives ESG, although in theory it is also a way for consumers to gauge the righteousness of an organisation they are giving their money to.

