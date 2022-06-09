Andrew Bergin: Crop choice is key as we weigh up grain prices against fertiliser costs

Questions: Peas and beans will save on fertiliser, but how much of them can the market take? Photo: Roger Jones

I have good news and bad news. The bad news is that this year is going to more unpredictable than last year… the good news is that it is easier to call than next year.

As crop husbandry gradually winds down to pulling wild oats and the combine gets dusted off, my thoughts turn to harvest and sowing again.

Despite hitting a few speed bumps recently, grain and fertiliser prices are still at historic highs, and their relationship to each other is key to my decisions now.

Sanctions, gas prices and logistics all bear on fertiliser prices and there won’t be any bargains. Sanctions may ease but pressure on gas prices and logistics will probably continue.

Record profits for manufacturers suggest a bit of gouging too.

Whether there is value for me, however, depends on 2023 crop prices.

Grain prices have eased lately as traders take profits with the prospect of some movement of Ukrainian grain, but they are still about 80pc ahead of last June’s levels, buoyed also by serious weather issues in many countries.

Prices quoted for September 2023 are back a bit more, but remain higher than any I have seen before.

I am still a novice at selling grain forward for the next harvest and find myself now having to seriously consider the following one before a trailer has been filled this year.

I don’t think I have a realistic prospect of selling harvest 2023 forward now, and wouldn’t be comfortable selling crops I haven’t yet sown. But I need an indication of prices if I am going to buy expensive fertiliser.

Crop choice comes into it too. Winter wheat looks attractive now, unless grain prices drop a lot and fertiliser prices don’t. Then malting barley might be better, but only if the buyers pay well.

Peas and beans will save on fertiliser, but how much of them can the market take?

Oats, as usual, fit somewhere in the middle and, crucially, could get me into the Straw Incorporation Measure.

I heard a Teagasc estimate of €400/ha (€988/ac) as the nutrient value of oaten straw at current fertiliser prices. Add €250/ha from SIM and I definitely could not afford to bale it.

That figure will be lower for other grains but straw prices off the field will need to be very serious to justify any baling, with or without the SIM.

At harvest time there has often been some value to be had in fertiliser and I usually buy a good bit of mine for the following year.

It hasn’t always worked out but the differences were rarely big. Last year it was great, of course, but I can’t bet on yesterday’s horse races.

There is lots to think about as I march up and down the tramlines, watching out for black grass and five types of brome, as well as wild oats; it should keep me mentally as well as physically fit.

The weaponisation of fertiliser and food is an ugly development but some perspective is important.

Even if we are dealing with unheard of price volatility and supply disruption, and face difficult decisions, at least most of us in Ireland are still doing it with a full belly.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare