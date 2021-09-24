Andrew Bergin: Biological farming can solve our environmental problems — but it’s not just farmers who need to change

Simple solutions are rarely the answer to complex problems.

Trying to deal with an issue on the scale of CAP reform with soundbites is like doing brain surgery with a chainsaw.

CAP has profound implications for everything from food to fresh air, by way of biodiversity, water quality and rural economy.

It is being radically overhauled in the eye of the storm of Brexit, Covid and climate change.

With so much background noise, there is a temptation to shout louder to be heard and to reduce arguments to simple messages.

The enormity of the changes can make us defensive just when we need to be creative.

Farming is a very complex operation that does not lend itself to reduction to single issues: change in one area usually has implications in many others.

Biological farming operates on this basis and only succeeds if approached as a system — one that addresses most of the areas that CAP needs to cover.

It is based on healthy soils, which increase biodiversity, improve water quality, need less synthetic inputs and store more carbon.

That’s a lot of boxes ticked but of course it is not quite so simple.

Building a national plan around biological farming demands a lot of change from farmers and from legislators, advisors and industry.

It hasn’t been done before, so why should Ireland think it can be first?

We have great soils here and, compared to many countries, they are still young and fairly undamaged.

We are about start a national soil sampling programme that will be much more detailed than anything done here before.

This could be the foundation to a National Biological Farming Plan that would see us meeting our environmental obligations while producing food that actually measures up to the green image we sell.

To work such a plan we will have to dismantle the silos we protect ourselves in.

All the experts who specialise in knowing more and more about less and less will have to start knitting their individual disciplines into a garment that is fit for the climate we inhabit.

It is not without risk but neither are any of our other options.

CAP reform consultation is ongoing, and once it is finished, the opportunity for fundamental change will have passed until the next cycle.

If we are not constructive and assertive in our approach to reform, the attention will go to the lapel-grabbing lunatics — and we will live with the consequences.

Andrew Bergin is a tillage farmer based near Athy, Co Kildare