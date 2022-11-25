Farming

Andrew Bergin: ACRES is defined by servile conformity to double-entry book-keeping

The new scheme was supposed to be results-based, rewarding farmers for real improvements in the environment… somewhere along the way that ideal was abandoned

Non-compatible: The multi-award-winning Burren Life initiative looks close to collapse as ACRES takes over

Andrew Bergin

At the end of the best farming year many of us can remember, it is easy to get all righteous about the failings of ACRES. And, to be fair, it’s not that hard to find a few.

We will now have to do more to earn less than we did in GLAS. REPS was the first environmental scheme I joined and I earned more than £5,000 a year, 25 years ago, when that much money gave me real spending power.

