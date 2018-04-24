Almost €1m owed to farmers over-charged sugar levy

It comes after the European Court of Justice delivered a judgment in February declaring invalid the EU Commission Regulations fixing the production levies and the coefficient for calculating the additional levy in the sugar sector for those years.

The Court ruled that the EU Commission was incorrect in calculating the annual levies set for the period in question.

The Court also found that the method used by the EU Commission to fix the levies was incorrect because it led to an over-estimation of the costs to be covered and consequently overcharged to Greencore and the former beet growers.