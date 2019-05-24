'Agriculture needs to wean itself off its dependence on single use plastic'
When you look around at the crops at the minute you can understand why old auctioneers would always say: 'If you have to sell land, sell it in May'.
The countryside is bursting with vibrancy and colours, growth is surging ahead and even the worst fields look a picture at the minute. It's still a long way until harvest, but every field is 'ditch to ditch' with healthy crops, there are no poor or bare patches to be seen and crop potential, as far as we can say at this time of the year, looks to be excellent.
It's when the countryside is looking its best that we can understand the delicate balance of nature and realise the impact of agriculture on the countryside.
There has been a lot of focus recently on one of the worst environmental blights on the environment - plastic.
In the agricultural sector, there are areas that we will have to improve on in this regard.
A few years ago I had the pleasure of guiding a group of German agriculturalists around the country. One of them was very impressed with our large fields of what he thought were horticultural crops covered in plastic. He wanted to know why we grew so much covered carrots.
When I pointed out that no, it wasn't carrots, but maize, that was going to be put into a pit and fed to cows, I don't think he believed me.
Why would a country with such a low overall stocking rate that brags about its ability to grow grass, cover the ground with an oil-based plastic covering for a crop to feed cows? I didn't really have an answer. It makes no sense and the sooner government policy realises this, the better.