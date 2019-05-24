'Agriculture needs to wean itself off its dependence on single use plastic'

Another source of plastic that is also blighting our countryside is a much harder nut to crack. If we go back over the last 40 or 50 years, one of the novel innovations in Irish agriculture was the development of wrapped baled silage. This has had a hugely positive impact on Irish agriculture as anyone old enough to remember the wet summers of 1985 and 1986 will testify.

The predominant feature of these 'summers' was field after field of black hay, getting turned just in time for the next downpour to wash it again. The subsequent loss of production and mental stress caused from being unable to save winter fodder had repercussions for years for many farmers.

Baled silage provides the ability conserve quality forage in all areas of the country.

I won't say regardless of the weather, but saving forage is much less weather dependent than drying grass to conserve it. However, there is a caveat.

There are now very few ditches and drains throughout the country that don't have some plastic wrap stuck somewhere.

Yes, we have a very successful recycling scheme that farmers have really bought into, but if we are to look into the long term, we really are going to have to look to some method of conserving fodder that is not as dependent on such high levels of single use plastic.

The horticultural industry also has high plastic usage levels. Again it's not a simple issue: two grammes of plastic wrapping around a cucumber can prolong its shelf life from a few hours to many days.

Operating theatre standards

However, the continual push to sterilise our food production systems to operating theatre standards is causing oceans of plastic to be wasted in the process. Produce that is going to be boiled for 20 minutes before consumption is encased in sterile plastic bags and placed in sterile plastic crates, (that are not as reusable as they are claimed). The crates have to have plastic liners put into them for some reason; stacked crates are wrapped in plastic cling wrap on the pallet and anyone that comes within a country mile of the product also to be wrapped in hair nets, sterile booties and disposable white coats or bibs.

Plastic bags come in bundles in plastic outers. Bundles of plastic outers are wrapped in plastic pallet wrap. And finally there are the flow wrapper machines that single wrap produce into tightly sealed plastic packages.

At the end of all this, the produce looks very well, but the plastic wastage from these machines is startling. Some supermarkets have identified a marketing opportunity here and are issuing edicts to suppliers to stop plastic wrapping and move to net packaging - which is also plastic.

In the long term we will have to look at government policy to actively discourage use of single use plastic in our farming processes, encourage innovation to develop alternatives and ultimately ban the use of plastic where it simply cannot be supported by science or common sense.

