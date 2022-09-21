Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirms €10m tillage scheme for 2023

The first day of the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. Pic: Mark Condren

A €10m tillage scheme for 2023 has been announced by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The Minister confirmed that the Tillage Incentive Scheme, which was introduced in response to the Ukraine situation, would be continued next year, with funding of €10m available to farmers.

This follows on from the €400/ha for new ground planted this year, he said, and next year where that area is maintained farmers will receive €200/ha while any additional land converted to tillage will qualify for €40/ha payments.

"We want to see the progress we’ve made continue. We want to see tillage farming supported and this will be an important measure."

The National Ploughing Chamionships, he reminded those at the Ploughing started off “very much centered around the tillage sector”, a sector that is “massively important” to Irish agriculture and has become more important to with the backdrop of the illegal invasion of Ukraine and the challenge that has put on the world supply of grain.

The Taoiseach, Micheal Martin, when asked if food prices are too low, highlighted the new office of fairness and transparency and said that "without question, the primary producer has to be rewarded for the work that they do, to a level that makes sense.

"We need to get a balance that keeps primary producers in the game, and also reduce the volatility within the industry.”

Reaction to Putin's latest speech he said he was “very concerned about it”.

“I's a very grave speech. It's an attempt to annex new territory from Ukraine and coerce people in Ukraine. The threat of nuclear deployment is a very serious one, and I think the West and Europe has to be very resilient in support of Ukraine.

“I call on president Putin and Russia to stop this war and to declare a ceasefire. There's a needless killing on both sides. For what - a 19th century imperialist objective.”

On the opening of Shannon Bridge power station, he said he doesn’t believe it's feasible. “I understand the sentiment behind it but practically from a regulatory and licensing perspective it would be very challenging. We have to move very fast in terms of energy and renewables.”