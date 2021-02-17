€2.7m awarded to researchers to develop climate-resistant oats

The researchers will test the resilience and performance of different varieties under reduced and targeted input tillage systems

Researchers in Ireland and Wales have been awarded €2.7m to explore the development of oat varieties that are climate-resistant and have high nutritional value and superior health benefits.

The ‘Healthy Oats’ project – €2.18m of which has been granted from the European Regional Development Fund as part of the Ireland-Wales Cooperation Programme – will also help farmers and industry prepare for the changes pending under the EU Green deal, including reduced use of fertilisers and pesticides.

Led by UCD researchers will work with agricultural communities and stakeholders to promote the health, economic and environmental benefits of growing oats – a crop which is ideally suited to the climate of both countries and well-established in their traditional farming systems.

The researchers will test the resilience and performance of different varieties under reduced and targeted input tillage systems, and will work to identify varieties that have a combination of enhanced performance under low inputs and superior nutritional and health benefits.

Project leader at UCD School of Biology and Environmental Science, Professor Fiona Doohan said: “Oats are culturally and historically a very important part of both Irish and Welsh agriculture and there is renewed awareness of their health benefits and the potential of farm-to-fork strategies to deliver innovative, healthy and nutritionally enhanced oat products."

Consumer demand for oats is increasing with the demand for healthier products, with food manufacturers capitalising on new opportunities in food categories including cereal bars, breads and drinks.

The higher protein and oil content of oats mean that they have very high nutritional value and, in addition, are an effective replacement for imported soya.

Head of Crops Research at Teagasc, Dr Ewen Mullins concluded that projects such as ‘Healthy Oats’ provide a key research platform from which to address the needs of stakeholders in the sector. “Healthy Oats, in combination with on-going projects, will deliver research-led solutions to current and future challenges. This will support the expansion of the oats market, bringing added value to producers and all actors in the value chain.”

