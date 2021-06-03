€10m pilot to establish national baseline on soils across Irish farms

The farmer does not receive a monetary payment for participating in the programme

A €10 million investment in a pilot programme on soil sampling and analysis has been announced by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The programme, aimed at putting soil carbon, soil health and fertility “at the very centre” of the country’s future agricultural model, will establish a national baseline of information on soils across Irish farms.

On the development the minister said: “Our farmers know that a healthy soil is the basis for all farming be it livestock, tillage or horticulture.

"Detailed knowledge about soils on our farms will increase economic and environmental sustainability.”

In addition to soil fertility and soil pathogen assessment, the Donegal native highlighted that the pilot will measure baseline soil carbon levels that will “guide future actions to support carbon farming”.

“It will also provide the basis for the next generation of soil-specific nutrient management advice and underpin targeted fertiliser and organic manure applications (right nutrient type, right application rate, right time and right place) across all farming systems in Ireland,” the minister said.

As the country’s soils are projected to play an important role in meeting the water, air, climate and biodiversity targets as set out in both the CAP and the EU Green Deal, the Department has stated that the new initiative will provide farmers with “critical information” needed to make farm management decisions.

Advisors will furthermore need to be up-skilled to assist farmers in translating the results of the programme into meaningful guidance for farmers.

The minister continued: “Soil health and nutrient management are high on my Department’s priorities and feature strongly in commitments of the Programme for Government, therefore this pilot programme is an important first step in delivering on these. It is also in line with my Department’s Action Plan 2021.”

Minister Pippa Hackett with responsibility for land use and biodiversity also welcomed the development.

“Soil health is vital for our very existence, and the more we know about it, the better informed we are to make the decisions necessary to preserve and regenerate it.”

While Minister Martin Heydon who has responsibility for research and development added: “This investment builds on our recent investment of €2 million in a national soil carbon observatory, a significant research project to better understand carbon in our soils; and I would encourage all farmers to avail of this initiative and work with their advisors to tailor their management practices in light of the important information these samples will deliver.”

How will it operate?

While the farmer does not receive a monetary payment, the programme will target a spread of samples, both regionally and by enterprise, to generate as wide a baseline as possible.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will publish a tender shortly for interested parties to express interest in delivering the programme.

From an operational perspective, it is planned a successful tenderer will be in place by mid-July 2021, with the soil sampling commencing from September 2021.

There is a limit on the number of samples that can be taken per participating farm of 16 samples, the equivalent of 64ha. The Department says this limit is in place to ensure maximum uptake in terms of geographic region and farming system across the country.