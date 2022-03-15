100m tonnes of oil seed and grain p.a. – what Ukraine could bring to the EU

Ukraine’s large-scale and vibrant tillage farms are normally preparing to seed as the ground begins to thaw at this time of year.

Almost two-thirds of the grains sown in Ukraine are planted in regions on, or east of, the Dnipro River, which rises in the Valdai Hills of Russia before flowing through Belarus and Ukraine down into the Black Sea.

The river, one of the largest in Europe, typically becomes “quite the motorway”, says Kerry-born, Kyiv-based agri-business consultant Tom O’Callaghan, who’s worked on agricultural and economic development in the country for the last six years.

“Inputs are transported up the Dnipro, then at the end of the season, at least seven million tonnes of grain come down the river to seven ports on the edge of the Black Sea,” he says.

“On top of that, about 70pc of the agriculture commodity exports reach port by Ukraine’s extensive rail network, which is one of the largest in the world. But a lot of the invasion has now happened east of the Dnipro.

“There is intense fighting around Kherson at the mouth of that river, so I don’t know what seed will be sown over the coming weeks.”

Last week, amid growing fears over the nation’s food security and to prevent a humanitarian crisis, Russia’s invasion forced the Ukrainian government to ban its exports of wheat, oats, sugar, meat and other food staples until the end of the year.

While the necessary move has sent major shockwaves throughout food and animal-feed supply chains in Africa, Asia, and Europe — including Ireland, which is heavily reliant on protein-based grain supplements imported from Ukraine — it is another reminder that the future of Ukraine’s flourishing farm sector hangs in the balance.

O’Callaghan, a native of Moyvane who has temporarily relocated to Germany from Kyiv, offers candid and important insights into the impressive development of Ukraine’s agricultural sector in recent years.

“Let me put Ukrainian farming into perspective,” he says. “The entire European Union farms about 101m hectares of arable land. Ukraine plants close to 27m hectares of arable land annually, which equates to about a quarter of all the arable land farmed across the entire European Union.

“For an individual country, that’s massive. The overall harvest, between oil seeds and grain, approached about 100m tonnes last year. That’s up from just 20m tonnes in 2000.

“There was a collapse in farming post-Soviet Union, but industrial farming in Ukraine has really developed into the country being a global player over the last decade or so.

“Agriculture is a massive employer, it’s a massive part of the economy. Ukraine has been known as ‘the breadbasket of Europe’ for centuries.

“They are proud of their farming roots and of ‘the black earth’ of Ukraine. These fertile black soils called ‘chernozem’ cover two-thirds of the agriculture land in Ukraine, so their farming heritage runs very deep.

“Agriculture and food in Ukraine has been one of the shining stars of economic development over the last decade. Over 40pc of Ukraine’s total product export values are agriculture, food and drinks related.”

Farming is also big business, with major investment in the sector continuing to increase on the back of burgeoning exports of corn, wheat, sunflower oil and barley.

According to O’Callaghan there are 18 large, dedicated agriculture universities in Ukraine producing close on 40,000 graduates a year.

“Now, they are not all agronomists, but it’s a really promising sector with a lot of talented young people coming through,” he said.

In terms of monetary value, official figures show that €8.2bn in cereals were exported from Ukraine in 2020 — €4.3bn in corn, €769m in barley, €3bn in wheat. Total agriculture, food and beverage exports exceed €19bn.

“Ukraine would now be number two in the world after the US in terms of grain exports,” says O’Callaghan. Grain exports from Ukraine have grown from less than 14m tonnes in 2010 to over 50m tonnes in 2020.

“The grains are exported as commodities and 90pc of what leaves Ukraine goes out from the seven Black Sea ports, so obviously that is a concern if the Russians expand their activities there.

“On oil seeds, Ukraine would be in the top 10 globally for soybean exports, albeit coming from a small base say 10 years ago, but it’s continually growing. Ukraine is the undisputed number one for sunflower oil exports, accounting for about 40pc of total global sunflower oil trade.”

The by-product of the sunflower seed-to-oil conversion is also reused in the country’s large poultry sector, says O’Callaghan.

“Ukraine is one of the most efficient poultry producers in the world, so it is a serious player on the poultry side too, not so much in dairy, and the pork industry has been struggling somewhat with African swine fever, but from a meat perspective, poultry would be number one.”

China is the largest buyer of Ukrainian corn, with vast shipments also destined for Northern Africa and Europe.

“When it comes to Ireland’s feed imports, Ukraine is the largest supplier of corn to Ireland. About one-third of Irish corn imports are coming from Ukraine in 2020. Ireland imported over 426,000t of corn from Ukraine in 2020, out of a total of 1.3m tonnes.

“So you can see that until now, the country’s agricultural sector was 100pc in a growth phase. The sector was modernising. It was focused on developing education — new farm machinery imports alone were a €1.5bn market.

“There has been exponential capital investment in building its agricultural reputation over the last 10-15 years.

“The next phase of growth was going to be all about value-added, focus on environment and energy efficiency.

“Another interesting fact about Ukraine is because its development was somewhat later than other countries, you have a lot of GMO-free grain where you wouldn’t have it in other countries.

“It’s clear Ukraine would be a huge addition to the European Union, and it has been modernising its policies and legal structures to align itself with EU laws, directives and standards.

“Hopefully, we can get back to making progress on these matters in a free and peaceful Ukraine sooner rather than later.”

‘People are cut off from the basic things you need in life to survive’

A shortage of trucks and truck drivers to deliver food, medicines and sanitary supplies to Ukrainian cities under Russian fire is emerging as a serious concern, warns Tom O’Callaghan.

The agri-business consultant, who works in agricultural and economic development in Ukraine and has been living in the nation’s capital city of Kyiv, is urging the international community to assist on this transpiring supply-chain issue.

“From a humanitarian perspective, the global response and support for Ukraine is recognised and appreciated,” says

O’Callaghan. “Structurally, organisations are getting in on the ground and they are focused on getting relief out across Ukraine.

“There is a huge territory to cover. Ukraine is about nine times the size of Ireland and relief is needed particularly east of the Dnipro River now, which goes down through the centre of Ukraine.

“Some cities are cut off, so there is a massive humanitarian effort needed to supply food and support to these people. We have a shortage around trucks and truck drivers to deliver food, medicines, and sanitary products.

“People are cut off from the basic things you need in life to survive. It’s a dire and desperate situation — we need to get the word out on this issue.”